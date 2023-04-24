Strictly fans express heartbreak as Anton Bu Beke shares tribute to Len Goodman after ‘devastating’ death

Anton Du Beke has shared an emotional tribute to Len Goodman following the star’s death.

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len sadly died at the weekend in a hospice from bone cancer. He was 78.

Tributes have been pouring in from both professional dancers and contestants of the BBC show. One person was Anton, who was a pro dancer on Strictly when Len was judge.

Anton paid a heartbreaking tribute to Len today (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke pays tribute to Len Goodman

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram, Anton said: “Forgive my stream of consciousness but I’ve just heard the devasting news that my dear friend of nearly 45 years, Len Goodman, has sadly passed away. It’s incredibly difficult to find the words to encapsulate Len, because he was everything but he was also simply, Len.

“I first knew him when I was a young lad and was dancing, he was my dance judge. Len was different to anyone else in the dancing business – he was a wonderful character, he had a roguishness about him – he had twinkle. He had a way about him that you really wanted him to like you. If Len liked you, it was more important than anyone else liking you.”

Len sadly died at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Len Goodman death

The now judge of Strictly continued: “He was one of the very few people that wherever he went, he was just being Len and everyone knows exactly what that means. He had a bit of a magic and that’s what always made him so popular.

It’s incredibly difficult to find the words to encapsulate Len.

“Spending time with Len was wonderful. We played a lot of golf together – 40 years of playing golf. He was funny and entertaining but he was also considered and thoughtful and wonderfully interesting. He led a fascinating life. He was clever, articulate, wonderfully well-read and a great lover of poetry.”

Anton concluded his heartbreaking tribute, saying: “And of course he had incredible appeal – as his massive success in America goes to show. They begged him to carry on and that kind of appeal is so rare.

Tributes have poured in for Len (Credit: Joe Newman/PinPep/Cover Images)

“A national treasure certainly, but more importantly to me he was my friend. I was very lucky to know him. I’m going to miss you, Len.”

Fans expressed their heartbreak over Anton’s words. One person said: “Your words are truly beautiful and poignant Anton. Am so very sorry for your personal loss of your friend…Len,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Another wrote: “Such a lovely tribute, sorry for the loss of your friend,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Someone else added: “Well that’s made me well up, beautifully said.”

