Len Goodman’s poignant comment about his death in interview months before he died

The death of Len Goodman was announced today (Monday, April 24), leaving fans of the Strictly star devastated.

Now, a poignant comment Len made about his death in an interview just months before he died has been revealed…

Len has died, aged 78 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Len Goodman death announced

Today some devastating news was announced. Len Goodman, head judge on Strictly Come Dancing between 2004 and 2016, passed away over the weekend, aged 78.

A representative for the star said: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

According to the MailOnline, Len passed away in a hospice in Milton Keynes following a short illness from bone cancer.

Tributes poured in from Strictly fans and stars alike.

“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len,” Craig Revel Horwood tweeted upon hearing the news.

Len spoke about his death last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Len Goodman on his death

Just months before his passing, Len spoke about his death.

During an interview last year, Len predicted that he would die in 2023 because his father died suddenly aged 79. Len was set to turn 79 on April 25.

“My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden,” Len told the MailOnline in December. “He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that’ll be next year.”

Len then suggested that the interviewer write in his obituary: “He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky’. Because that’s just about the truth of it.”

Tributes poured in for Len (Credit: BBC)

Tributes pour in for Strictly legend

Following thew news of Len’s death, Strictly stars took to social media to share their tributes.

“I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth, and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends,” Claudia Winkleman wrote.

“Heartbroken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars there will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” Bruno Tonioli said.

“OMG I just saw the news about Len Goodman dying/ I’m actually devastated – what an amazing man that was always lovely to me and Ola all our years of knowing him. He is a Strictly Legend! RIP my old friend My thoughts are with all of his family at this difficult time,” James Jordan said.

