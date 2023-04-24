The death of Len Goodman was announced today (Monday, April 24), leaving Strictly fans and stars alike devastated.

A number of Strictly stars past and present took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary dancer and judge.

Death of Len Goodman announced today

Earlier this morning, the death of Len Goodman was confirmed.

The former Strictly judge – who left the show in 2016 – died “peacefully”, surrounded by family, aged 78.

A representative for Len said: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.” According to MailOnline, Len passed away while in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

He died following a short illness with bone cancer.

Strictly stars pay tribute to Len Goodman following his death

A number of Strictly stars took to social media to pay tribute to Len today.

Len’s fellow judge – Craig Revel Horwood – led the tributes. The 58-year-old took to Twitter to pen a heartbreaking tribute to his “dear friend”.

“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len,” he tweeted.

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse also paid tribute to the legendary Len. The South African dancer uploaded a snap of Len to her story.

“My heart breaks,” she wrote. “This absolute shock – you will forever be missed. Thank you for your honesty, integrity, and pleasurable presence.”

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman took to Twitter to pay tribute to Len too.

“I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth, and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends,” she tweeted.

Tributes pour in for Len

Len’s fellow judge, Bruno Tonioli also paid tribute. He uploaded a snap of himself and Len hugging to his Instagram.

“Heartbroken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars there will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” he captioned the snap.

Strictly pro dancer Amy Dowden also paid tribute to the late star. The Welsh dancer posted a snap of Len on her Instagram story. “RIP Len,” she captioned it.

Dan Walker, who competed on Strictly in 2021, also tweeted a tribute. “So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family,” he said.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara paid tribute too. “He was one of the nicest, funniest, and kindest people I ever had the absolute pleasure of working with and calling a friend. The world lost a little sparkle today. I will miss his cheeky jokes, his infectious smile, and his forever love and passion of dance. I hope you’re smiling and dancing still amongst the clouds. We will miss you,” Janette said.

Aljaz said he wished he could “crack one more joke” with Len. “And like your last message to me, Len, you were always my favourite too,” he said.

