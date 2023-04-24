Brendan Cole emotional as he admits ‘shock’ over Len Goodman’s death on This Morning

Brendan Cole paid tribute to Len Goodman during an emotional This Morning appearance today.

The former Strictly professional dancer appeared on the daytime show following the news of Len’s death today. Former head judge Len died in a hospice at the weekend aged 78, from bone cancer.

On Monday’s This Morning, Brendan paid tribute to Len and branded him the “ultimate judge”.

Brendan told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of Len’s death: “Very shocking. I think sad for the entire nation. Obviously to his wife, children and grandchildren.

“He’s only recently retired so he could spend more time with his grandchildren and yeah, sadly lost him.”

Brendan went on: “In terms of a personality Len was massive, not only as a TV judge but as a person in general. A lovely man with a bite, which I loved.”

He also reflected on Brendan‘s trademark phrase “se-ven”. Brendan said: “You can barely walk down the street without someone yelling ‘se-ven’ at you. We will forever have Len in our hearts and as part of our history.”

Many Strictly stars have been paying tribute today. His fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote on social media: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

Bruno Tonioli also tweeted: “Heartbroken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away.

“I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10.”

Very shocking. I think sad for the entire nation.

Meanwhile, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman said on Twitter: “I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends.”

Claudia’s co-host Tess Daly added on Instagram: “So very sad to hear the news today of the passing of our Len Goodman. A beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met.

“I’ll never forget the fun we had on set, his love and passion for dancing and that wonderfully cheeky smile lit up the screen. You were never a 7 for me, Len you were always a 10. My sincere condolences to Sue and all the family. Rest in peace Len.”

