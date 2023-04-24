Strictly Come Dancing stars we’ve loved and lost: A tribute to our dearly departed ballroom favourites

Strictly Come Dancing has seen many famous contestants wow the judges over the years. However, sadly, there are many stars who’ve taken part in the show that are no longer with us.

Here, following the death of Len Goodman, is out tribute to all the Strictly cast and crew who’ve sadly died over the years.

Len was head judge on Strictly from 2004 until 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly legend Len Goodman’s death

The death of Len Goodman was announced earlier today (April 24). Len died in a hospice after a “short illness”, reported to be bone cancer.

He was diagnosed with cancer twice previously. In 2009 he had surgery for prostate cancer and in 2020 he had a skin cancer removed from his forehead.

The star was head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 until 2016. He was then replaced by Shirley Ballas, who remains on the show. During his time on the show he became famous for his catchphrases, including the legendary “SEVEN!”.

Bill died last year (Credit: ITV)

Bill Turnbull

BBC Breakfast star Bill Turnbull died in September 2022. He was 66.

The popular presenter and journalist was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, documented his condition after revealing it publicly a year later. Bill took part in Strictly when it was in its third series. He was partnered up with pro dancer Karen Hardy and the pair finished in sixth place in 2005.

Caroline Flack won the Glitter Ball back in 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing winner Caroline Flack

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack blew everyone away with her with her incredible routines on Strictly.

She eventually went on to win the show with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev after scoring the perfect 120.

In 2020, she was sadly found dead in her London flat at the age of 40, after taking her own life.

In a tribute to Caroline that aired on the show, Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli said: “She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her.”

Paul Daniels impressed us with his incredible moves on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Paul Daniels

Magician Paul Daniels was known for hosting his Paul Daniels Magic Show with his wife and assistant Debbie McGee.

Even though he only lasted two weeks in the dance contest, Paul dazzled us all with his great efforts on Strictly in 2010.

Unfortunately he passed away 2016 due to a brain tumour.

Later, in 2017, his wife Debbie competed on Strictly in memory of her husband and made it to the final with Giovanni Pernice.

Gary Rhodes with his partner Karen Hardy on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Gary Rhodes

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes is known for his love of cuisine and cooking.

In 2008, Gary also enjoyed a fabulous three weeks on Strictly where he gave it his all.

The beloved chef died November 2019 at the age of 59.

He fell while working in Dubai and sustained a head injury and died later from a subdural haematoma.

His professional dance partner Karen Hardy said on social media: “I am truly speechless and lost for words but my heart and thoughts go out to his beautiful family at this time.”

Lynda Bellingham enjoyed her time on Strictly back in 2006 (Credit: Splash News)

Lynda Bellingham

Actress Lynda danced beautifully with Darren Bennett on Strictly back in 2006.

Even though Lynda only made it to the fourth week, she was still one of the best highlights of the show.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and died a year later at the age of 66.

Strictly Come Dancing stylist Neale Pirie

Neale Pirie was a famous celebrity stylist and Strictly hair designer.

He was about to work on his fifth series of the show until he died at the age of 42 after complaining of chest pains.

Strictly’s head make-up artist Lisa Armstrong wrote on social media: “Utterly devastated and heartbroken over the loss of my sidekick and dear friend @Nealpirie such a talent and inspiration!”

Jason Wood

Comedian Jason Wood made us all laugh throughout his appearance on Strictly in 2004.

He and his partner Kylie Jones were only on Strictly for a couple of weeks but their performances were certainly memorable.

Unfortunately, he died in his sleep in 2010.

Willie Thorne

Professional snooker player Willie Thorne came 12th place in Strictly with his partner Erin Boag.

He sadly died in June 2020 due to leukaemia.

Erin Boag tweeted: “I have truly wonderful memories of the time I spent with him. I feel honoured to have danced with this great man.”

Strictly hosts Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing legend Sir Bruce Forsyth

Strictly’s legendary host Bruce Forsyth never failed to make us smile while he was hilariously presenting the show.

The nation’s favourite host passed away in 2017, three years after he left Strictly, after battling bronchial pneumonia.

His co-host Tess Daly paid a moving tribute to her friend: “From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain.”

