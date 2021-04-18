Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner, formerly Sister Bernadette, on the ever popular BBC drama series Call The Midwife.

Shelagh’s a very kind soul who goes through a spiritual and personal transformation across the series.

Laura is a Scottish actress who has played the midwife since the show premiered in 2012.

So let’s take a look at Laura’s personal life and the evolution of Sister Bernadette…

How old is Laura Main?

Laura Main was born on March 8, 1981. As of April 2021, she is 40.

She is a Scottish actress and grew up in Aberdeen.

Laura is a talented actress, singer and dancer (Credit: BBC)

Is she married? Does she have any children?

Laura is believed to be currently single. She broke up with her boyfriend of five years, theatre actor Stephen McGlynn, in 2017.

In 2019, she told The Irish News that she hopes to have a family of her own one day.

She explained: “I love children, my sisters have three children whom I adore, and hopefully at some point I’ll have my own family. I’m definitely getting good experience on set working with the children and people say I’m really good with them.”

Laura has been on Call The Midwife since it began (Credit: BBC)

Is Laura Main also a singer?

Yes Laura is a talented singer and she has lent her vocal talents for several songs on the official Call The Midwife album.

What’s more she also played Princess Fiona in the second national tour of Shrek The Musical in 2017.

Was she on Strictly?

Laura competed on the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need special in 2015 with dance partner Brendan Cole. And they won!

What happened to Sister Bernadette on Call The Midwife?

Sister Bernadette was initially portrayed as very shy and humble.

Taking a backseat in the first series, it wasn’t until series two when her doubts about being a nun were truly vocalised.

After recovering from tuberculosis during its epidemic, she makes the brave decision to leave the Order.

Shelagh and Peter with their daughter (Credit: BBC)

She reverts back to her birth name, Shelagh, and she quickly becomes engaged to Doctor Patrick Turner.

They’d long had chemistry, but finally are allowed to become an official couple.

Scared she will be shunned by the nuns, they do eventually reconcile and get back on good terms.

In series three, the midwife and registered nurse tries to have a baby with her now husband Patrick.

However, they discover she cannot have a baby naturally due to her past bout of tuberculosis.

But they persevere, and eventually are able to adopt a little girl, that they call Angela.

Several series later, she miraculously does become pregnant, and they welcome a son, which they call Edward (also Teddy).

What has Laura said about her character?

While speaking to the BBC, Laura said she greatly admires Shelagh.

In fact, she reckons they’d be mates in real life.



She said: “I think I would like Shelagh in real life. I certainly admire her. She struggles with a lot, and she’s incredibly giving of her time.

“She’s got a huge family, and she’s amazingly dedicated to her work as well.

“She’s actually the only one of these women who has both of those things in her life. So she’s got a very full, very busy life, and for the main part she copes with that really well. So I’m impressed with her energy and her can-do attitude.”

When is Call The Midwife next on?

Series 10 of Call The Midwife premieres on April 18th at 8pm on BBC One.

