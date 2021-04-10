Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane has joined the cast of Call the Midwife.

The Kylie Platt actress will appear in a guest role in the series later this month.

It will be her first television role in five years since she quit the Corrie cobbles.

The new series of Call the Midwife begins next Sunday (Credit: BBC)

How did Paula Lane leave Corrie?

Actress Paula quit Corrie in 2016 and was given a hugely dramatic storyline that saw Kylie knifed to death.

She died on the cobbles in husband David Platt’s arms in emotionally devastating scenes.

And, while she has worked in touring stage shows since leaving, Paula has just landed her return to television on the BBC medical period drama.

What has Paula said about joining the Call The Midwife cast?

She told Soap From the Box podcast: “There was a lot of separation anxiety going on when I went to film for Call the Midwife.

“I remember feeling quite strange, I should be feeling excited about this, what’s going on?

“And of course there was this underlying anxiety there about leaving my family.

“But I’ve got to say I just love TV. I just love the intimacy of it.”

Paula Lane last appeared on Corrie in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Paula ‘buzzing’ to be back on television

However, she did admit she was “buzzing” to finally be back on a television set after five years.

Paula said: “I think the excitement that was buzzing around me when I first went on set, obviously under slightly different circumstances being behind masks and everything, I was just like, gosh.

You never lose that excitement and that is why I’m in this job and why I’m built for it.

“I remember being in the green room. I’d just watched the Christmas episode which was magical with my mum on Christmas Day.

“And I was sat with all these amazing actress like Linda Bassett and Jenny Agguter, I couldn’t believe it.

“You never lose that excitement and that is why I’m in this job and why I’m built for it.

“When you have those low times and there’s no work on the horizon, all that gets washed away as soon as you get a job and you’re on set.”

