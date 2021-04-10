A brand new trailer has been revealed for Call The Midwife series 10.

The beloved BBC drama returns next week after over a year away from our TV screens.

In anticipation for its comeback, a new trailer giving fans a sneak peek has been unveiled.

The heart-warming 30-second clip sees Nurse Crane taking a snap of some of the show’s most beloved characters.

Cyril declares his love in the new trailer (Credit: BBC)

“Everybody say, babies!” she shouts at the group.

It then cuts to Cyril telling Lucille that she has always been the only woman for him.

“From the minute I set eyes on you, there was no past any more. There was only the now,” he says.

It's happening!! Check out the @BBC's new #CallTheMidwife Series 10 trailer!! 😀😀🙌🚲👶❤️📺

Call the Midwife – the new series – begins Sunday 18th April at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/uclK8vdL8c — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 8, 2021

When will Call the Midwife start on BBC One?

The BBC revealed earlier this week that the show would be back sooner than fans had realised.

The broadcaster announced the news on Call The Midwife’s official Facebook page.

“NEWS!! IT’S HERE!!! Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!!” said the post.

“We are delighted to confirm that Call The Midwife will be returning to your screens in just 11 days time!!

“Our 10th series will premiere on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 18th April.”

“As we start our final countdown, we will be bringing you all the news, chat and exclusive video content about our new series from the cast and crew right here – so stay tuned!!”

The new series debuts in April (Credit: BBC)

When is series 10 of Call the Midwife set?

Call The Midwife Series 10 takes place in 1966.

Sadly for fans, the show hasn’t yet revealed details of the plot.

However, many will remember that it was the year England took home the World Cup and when the Tories lost power.

Since the show began, it has been unafraid to tackle challenging issues throughout its storylines.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One, Sunday April 18, at 8pm.

