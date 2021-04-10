TV

Call the Midwife series 10: Trailer dropped ahead of BBC drama’s return

The BBC drama returns in April

By Joshua Haigh

A brand new trailer has been revealed for Call The Midwife series 10.

The beloved BBC drama returns next week after over a year away from our TV screens.

In anticipation for its comeback, a new trailer giving fans a sneak peek has been unveiled.

The heart-warming 30-second clip sees Nurse Crane taking a snap of some of the show’s most beloved characters.

Cyril declares his love in the new trailer (Credit: BBC)

“Everybody say, babies!” she shouts at the group.

It then cuts to Cyril telling Lucille that she has always been the only woman for him.

“From the minute I set eyes on you, there was no past any more. There was only the now,” he says.

When will Call the Midwife start on BBC One?

The BBC revealed earlier this week that the show would be back sooner than fans had realised.

The broadcaster announced the news on Call The Midwife’s official Facebook page.

“NEWS!! IT’S HERE!!! Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!!” said the post.

Read more: When does Call The Midwife start? Filming on series 10 to finish ‘very soon’

“We are delighted to confirm that Call The Midwife will be returning to your screens in just 11 days time!!

“Our 10th series will premiere on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 18th April.”

“As we start our final countdown, we will be bringing you all the news, chat and exclusive video content about our new series from the cast and crew right here – so stay tuned!!”

The new series debuts in April (Credit: BBC)

When is series 10 of Call the Midwife set?

Call The Midwife Series 10 takes place in 1966.

Sadly for fans, the show hasn’t yet revealed details of the plot.

Read more: Call the Midwife season 10 will begin next week, show announces

However, many will remember that it was the year England took home the World Cup and when the Tories lost power.

Since the show began, it has been unafraid to tackle challenging issues throughout its storylines.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One, Sunday April 18, at 8pm.

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The Queen and Prince Philip: Her Majesty ‘was at her husband’s bedside as he passed away’
Prince Harry and Prince Philip
Prince Harry ‘speaks to Charles as he plans to return to UK following Prince Philip’s death’
Prince Philip death - Charles and Anne pay tribute
Prince Philip death: Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward pay tribute
ruth Langsford this morning
This Morning: Ruth Langsford hits back as viewer accuses her of being ‘vile’ to Eamonn Holmes
prince Philip death
Prince Philip death: Duke spent his last days ‘on good form’ and ‘napping’ in the sunshine
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper: GMB star’s husband to be reunited with parents after COVID battle