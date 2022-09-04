Laura Hamilton, TV presenter, looks serious
Laura Hamilton asked husband to call 999 after severe reaction to trolling

A deeply unpleasant experience for TV presenter

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Laura Hamilton asked her husband to call an ambulance after the A Place In The Sun presenter suffered a panic attack that left her “unable to breathe”.

The 40-year-old TV star revealed last year that her anxious experience came after she realised she was being trolled online by her neighbours.

Laura – who appears on The Chase Celebrity Special this weekend (September 4) – was left incredulous by comments about herself and her family.

Indeed, the property expert was so affected by the discovery, her symptoms left her believing she had contracted coronavirus.

Laura Hamilton, TV presenter, appears on The Chase Celebrity Special alongside Mr Motivator, Bradley Walsh, Julia Goulding, Oz Clarke
Laura Hamilton appears on The Chase Celebrity Special alongside Mr Motivator, Bradley Walsh, Julia Goulding and Oz Clarke (Credit: ITV)

Laura Hamilton on her neighbourhood trolls

Speaking on Netmums’ Sweat, Snot & Tears podcast in September 2021, Laura opened up about her first experience of a panic attack.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant detailed how it occurred after she found out her neighbours had been criticising her on an app.

A staggered Laura reflected: “I couldn’t believe the amount of stuff that was being said about me, my family, my children.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘Hang on, these are people in my neighbourhood that are talking about me, saying these things.'”

Laura Hamilton, TV presenter, poses for the cameras
Laura Hamilton thought she had picked up a virus, her symptoms were so unpleasant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘So personal’

Laura told listeners how she started to lose her voice and wondered whether she was coming down with a cough.

However, a GP friend assured her she probably wasn’t coming down with COVID. Instead, they told her that stress was the likely reason for her symptoms.

Her husband Alex – who she recently separated from – suggested she ignore the “awful” remarks made about her.

But Laura felt she couldn’t let it go because the comments were “so personal”.

“It was more about me than anyone else,” she added.

Laura Hamilton asked husband to call 999

Furthermore, Laura found it a struggle to stay calm about the matter.

She recalled: “I just didn’t feel right. So I went upstairs to lay down on the bed and no matter what I couldn’t breathe.”

Laura even asked he husband to call for an ambulance as she had not idea what was happening to her.

No matter what I couldn’t breathe.

Thankfully a paramedic was able to allay her worries.

A shocked Laura admitted: “I felt awful for wasting their time!”

But the paramedic was able to reassure her that was not the case.

Nonetheless, Laura “felt silly” for letting trolls affect her so much.

Don’t fret about it Laura!

Read more: Laura Hamilton gives warning to Instagram fans over ‘quite serious’ issue

The Chase Celebrity Special is on ITV on Sunday September 4 from 5.30pm.

