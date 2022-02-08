Laura Hamilton has spoken out about her split from husband Alex Goward and the “overwhelming sadness” she felt after the break up.

A Place In The Sun star Laura, 39, announced she was splitting from Alex last month after 10 years of marriage.

In a new interview with Hello!, Laura has spoken about the shock decision and why she decided to leave.

Laura Hamilton on split from husband

Laura revealed the decision to split was a mutual one and said the pair have “an enormous amount of respect for each other”.

However, she declared that the two are “now on different paths”.

Laura said: “At the point it was announced, we’d already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children’s happiness will always be our priority.”

Laura, who has two children with Alex, said that it hasn’t been easy, despite them both agreeing it’s for the best.

Laura opens up on ‘overwhelming sadness’

She added: “There have been times I have been so overwhelmed with sadness. It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories.

“I am very much someone who believes in focusing on the future, not having regrets, and I want to be positive for my children.”

How did Laura announce the split?

Laura made the sad announcement on her Instagram page in early January.

She posted Dr Seuss quote saying “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”.

The post was captioned: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying. But, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority. We would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

She’d previously posted photos showing the home she and Alex shared being packed up.

Laura also shared a video of the renovations completed on the house since they moved in.

She captioned the clip: “I wish I could say I look like this photo right now but I don’t. Since the start of the new year we have been packing up our home ready to move.

“Today we close the door and say goodbye to a home that we have loved and enjoyed for the last nine years – the longest I have lived anywhere in my entire adult life!

“It was a home that we transformed but more importantly it was a home where we created some incredible memories that we will cherish forever.”

Does Laura Hamilton still present A Place In The Sun?

Earlier this week, Laura revealed she was back at work on A Place In The Sun, sharing a stunning shot in a green dress on Instagram.