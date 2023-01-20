Last Tango in Halifax series 6: Sally Wainwright gives fans of the show hope

As Happy Valley heads towards its explosive final ever episode, fans of Sarah Lancashire may well be wondering if she’ll return for a series 6 of Last Tango in Halifax.

The BAFTA-award winning series last aired in 2020.

Series 5 was a shorter run, with just 4 hour-long episodes.

And, understandably, millions of viewers would love to see it return.

So will there ever be a series 6 of Last Tango in Halifax on BBC One?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there ever be a Last Tango in Halifax series 6? (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be a series 6 of Last Tango in Halifax?

Sadly, BBC One has not confirmed a sixth series of Last Tango in Halifax.

Another run is certainly not on the cards at the moment.

However, creator and writer Sally Wainwright HAS previously spoken about her hopes for a series 6.

In 2020, asked whether viewers could expect a series 6 of Last Tango in Halifax one day, Sally told a press conference: “I mean I hope so.

“I’d like to write this show until the cows come home.”

Despite the show’s hiatus, Sally admitted she’s not able able to get ideas for her characters out of her head.

She said: “I think it’s the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it.

“So it’s like three years but I think they never go away.”

As well as writing Last Tango in Halifax, Sally is the woman behind Happy Valley, and Scott & Bailey.

In 2019, Sally went on to write the hit series Gentleman Jack.

Will Derek Jacobi return for series 6 of Last Tango in Halifax?

Before the 5th series of Last Tango in Halifax aired in 2020, Sir Derek Jacobi had disappointed fans by saying the series would NOT return for another series.

The legendary actor – who played widower Alan Buttershaw in the BBC drama – said the creator and writer of the show Sally Wainwright was too busy to bring the hit show back for another series.

He told RadioTimes.com: “No, I’m afraid Last Tango in Halifax is not returning.

“We did a Christmas special last Christmas, which we thought was the beginning of another series, but no.”

And he blamed Sally Wainwright’s success for the end of the series.

“She’s written out, she’s writing so many things,” Jacobi said.

“She’s a wonderful writer, but she’s got so much work that Tango is finished.

“It’s very sad, we all loved it.”

Of course, viewers know now that the cast and crew DID return after that.

The show wouldn’t be the same without Derek as widower Alan, so we’d expect him to return for series 6.

Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire in Last Tango in Halifax (Credit: BBC One)

When did the last series air?

Series 5 of Last Tango in Halifax began in February 2020.

It was a shorter run than the first three series, which were six episodes each respectively.

Series 5 was just four episodes.

However, the series before that – series 4 – was just two episodes in total.

The two-part Christmas special went out over the festive season in 2016.

Viewers then had to wait four years until Sally Wainwright wrote series 5.

The popular drama followed the surprising and uplifting journey of Celia and Alan as they rekindled a passionate relationship after 60 years apart.

Sir Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid starred as Alan and Celia, the childhood sweethearts who fell in love again in their 70s after reuniting through Facebook.

Last Tango in Halifax also starred Sarah Lancashire as Cecila’s daughter Caroline, and Nicola Walker as Gillian, Alan’s daughter.

All five series of Last Tango in Halifax are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Would you like to see Last Tango in Halifax return for a series 6? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.