Last Tango in Halifax: Future of Sarah Lancashire show revealed by Anne Reid

There is good and bad news for fans...

By Réiltín Doherty

Last Tango in Halifax fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the future of the show since it last aired in 2020, and Anne Reid has now chimed in.

Anne played Celia throughout the series, alongside famous faces such as Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker and Derek Jacobi.

The Last Tango in Halifax star had good and bad news for fans of the show – as she ruled out another series of the comedy-drama series.

Celia and Alan smile in Last Tango in Halifax
Anne Reid has revealed the future of Last Tango in Halifax (Credit: BBC)

Last Tango in Halifax: ‘We wouldn’t do another series’

Anne Reid appeared on Good Morning Britain today (March 21), where Ed Balls quizzed her about the future of the show.

While Anne admitted “it would be lovely” to do another series, it wasn’t all good news for Last Tango fans.

We wouldn’t do another series, I don’t think now.

She added: “I know Derek’s up for it, and I talked to Sarah, I don’t know about Nicola.”

But Anne confirmed: “We wouldn’t do another series, I don’t think now.”

However, she did share that the cast are interested in a Christmas special.

She shared: “We might do a Christmas special! I think a Christmas special would be nice.”

Caroline and Gillian cheers in Last Tango in Halifax
Anne Reid added that Sarah Lancashire was interested in returning for a Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Creator Sally Wainwright previously shared her hopes for the show

The show’s creator, Sally Wainwright, previously shared her hopes for series six of the show.

Back in 2020, she said: “I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home.”

She admitted the ideas for the characters “never go away”.

Sally added: “I think it’s the things like this kind of slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it.

“So it’s like three years but I think they never go away.”

Sally Wainwright also penned Happy Valley, which recently returned for a third and final series after a seven-year break.

So it’s possible that Last Tango could return after a long hiatus too. The show previously had a gap of four years between series four and series five.

While Anne Reid might not return for another full series, we definitely wouldn’t say no to another Christmas special.

