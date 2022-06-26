Warwick Davis has a hugely successful acting career, but it’s been anything but easy for him.

The beloved actor, who starred in the Hollywood classic Labyrinth, was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

In 2019, legendary Tenable host Warwick opened up about what life has been like living with his condition.

He revealed that thanks to his parents, he knew from a young age to never see his disability as something that could hinder him.

Instead, he’s taught himself to embrace what life has handed to him and used to help drive him.

Labyrinth actor Warwick Davis is one of the UK’s most beloved actors (Credit: Splashnews)

Warwick Davis opens up about his disability

“Embrace what you’re given in life and use that to your best advantage. The world can indeed be restrictive in its attitudes towards people with disabilities,” he told HTF in 2019.

Crushingly, he added: “Never see it as a disadvantage because other people will. They’ll do that for you. So, all you got to do is see it as an advantage and how you can make the best life from what you’ve been given. I’ll never have a negative inner voice that tells me, ‘Oh, you can’t do that. You’re not going to succeed at that.'”

I don’t want to be old and looking back at my life, thinking, I should’ve tried that. I let myself down there.

The actor went on to insist that his outlook means that he never has to live with having regrets.

Warwick Davis says the world can be restrictive for those with a disability (Credit: Splashnews)

On why he’ll have no regrets

He explained: “I’ll always have a go, and in that way, I’ll never look back and have regrets. I’ll always know, even if it doesn’t work out, that I had a go at that because I don’t want to be old and looking back at my life, thinking, I should’ve tried that. I let myself down there.”

Warwick added that you have to “fight a bit more” and said he’s needed “more determination” in life.

However, he said that “more often than not”, if you just go for it in life, you’ll succeed.

