Kim Woodburn launches shock attack on Kerry Katona in heated clash: ‘You look as common as muck’

Kim Woodburn launched a surprise attack on Kerry Katona during a GB News debate over tattoos in the workplace.

Kim told Kerry, who’s known for having a number of tattoos, that while she’s a “pretty girl”, her tattoos make her look “common as muck”, as she argued that tattoos can limit employment opportunities.

She said: “You’re a pretty woman but those tattoos on your arm look horrible. You look as common as muck. Sorry.”

The former Atomic Kitten star shot back: “Your opinion of me is not my business, what I want to do with my body is up to me.”

She explained that some of her tattoos have a sentimental value, with tattoos “representing you as a person”.

Kerry’s tattoos are like “art”

Kerry continued: “For me, I love art. I collect a lot of art and my house is full of it. This on my arm is an angel of my auntie who passed away, it’s a reminder for me.

“I have my children tattooed on my wrist as a reminder to never self-harm.

“There is so much more to a story than someone trying to look for attention. It’s like saying to a man, ‘You can’t wear make-up’, it’s like saying ‘I don’t like the colour of your skin’.”

Kerry also suggested that more politicians should have tattoos, as it might make them more relatable to the public. She said: “Whether or not they have tattoos, I don’t trust them whatsoever. If they had more tattoos, maybe they would be a bit more realistic and down to earth.”

It looks as though tattoos are gradually becoming more accepted – last year, Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to allow its crew to have visible tattoos.

Kim also criticised Carol Vorderman last month

Kim’s rant comes a month after the former How Clean Is Your House? star attacked Carol Vorderman after some tweets she posted about Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands that were later found to be inaccurate.

She said on GB News: “Carol Vorderman should lose her job. She’s become a dictator. She’s gone on for too long.

“She has no right to suggest that. She had no right to do it. She’s got far too big for her boots has our Carol. Far too big. She really has. She’s made remarks lately that have been appalling and she shouldn’t get away with it.”

