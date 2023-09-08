Kim Woodburn on This Morning and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine
Kim Woodburn launches shock foul-mouthed attack on Carol Vorderman: ‘Far too big for her boots!’

She was not happy!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Kim Woodburn has hit out at Carol Vorderman in an expletive-filled rant.

Appearing on GB News last night (September 7), Kim called Carol out for some recent tweets she had posted about Conservative chairman Greg Hands.

Carol Vorderman on Lorraine
Carol was forced to delete her tweets (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol Vorderman tweet?

In a series of 22 tweets, Carol recently accused Greg Hands of involvement in a lifestyle firm being awarded a £25.8million PPE contract in 2020.

However the former Countdown star has since been forced to backtrack and delete several of the tweets after it was pointed out that they were inaccurate.

Kim Woodburn hits out at Carol

Following this kerfuffle, it was Kim’s opinion that: “Carol Vorderman should lose her job. She’s become a dictator. She’s gone on for too long.”

She’s got far too big for her boots has our Carol.

She told Dan Wootton: “She has no right to suggest that.”

Kim Woodburn on GB News
Kim Woodburn had a rant about Carol Vorderman last night (Credit: GB News)

“She had no right to do it,” Kim then continued. “She’s got far too big for her boots has our Carol. Far too big. She really has. She’s made remarks lately that have been appalling and she shouldn’t get away with it.”

Still not finished with her views on Carol, Kim also brought up another previous incident which left her “appalled”.

“I felt very sorry about something she did last month. There was a lovely man called Johnny Mercer who was in the army,” she claimed. “He went to Sandhurst, he passed out of Sandhurst. He became an Army captain.”

She alleged: “He served in Afghanistan, he was a Special Forces, and he did three tours of Afghanistan. And she turned round, that silly [bleep] turned around and said he shouldn’t be an air pilot. Because, she said, he should have had a degree – stupid [bleep]!”

ED! has contacted Carol’s reps for comment on this story.

