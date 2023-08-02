I’m A Celebrity star hits out at ‘nasty’ Carol Vorderman: ‘Treat people with some respect’

In the latest Carol Vorderman news, I’m A Celebrity star Edwina Currie has hit out at Carol branding her “vicious” and “nasty”.

The Countdown legend, 62, is no stranger to airing her political views. On Twitter, she’s recently criticised Rishi Sunak as well as Tory MPs over the way they handed Covid, the cost of living crisis and more.

And it seems former Conservative MP Edwina was not having any of it – considering Carol’s employment with BBC radio.

Carol has been branded ‘nasty’ by an I’m A Celeb star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman news: I’m A Celeb star ‘has a problem’ with Carol

Edwina, who appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2014, sat down with Dan Wootton on GB News on Monday evening (July 31). It didn’t take long for Edwina to lash out at Carol who claimed her criticism of the Tories does not fit with the BBC’s impartiality values.

Kicking off the debate, Edwina proclaimed: “I do have a problem with Carol. One is the way in which she puts her points of view is really quite vicious.”

She added: “Anybody that’s been in public life knows that… well you can have an argument (or) a debate about how to do things, about policy… but you might actually show some respect to the other person.

“Their point of view may be just as valid as yours and in the long run, they may turn out to be right, you may well turn out to be wrong. So you treat people with some respect. You try and show other people how to behave.”

Edwina didn’t hold back about her thoughts of Carol (Credit: GB News)

Carol Vorderman branded ‘nasty’ in savage rant

But Edwina wasn’t done sharing her thoughts about Carol. She went on: “She’s doing completely the opposite. So much of what she’s saying is so unpleasant and so nasty and so directed at the individual and not the policy that you think, ‘Oh, come on, you’re going overboard.

“She used to be a Tory! She used to be a great pal of David Cameron. And I don’t remember her being so very nasty then about the Labour Party and the opposition.

So much of what she’s saying is so unpleasant and so nasty.

“But the other thing, as you say, she currently has a live presentation on a national, taxpayer funded broadcaster. We don’t have any choice, if we’re going to listen to the BBC at all, we don’t have a choice.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Carol’s representatives for comment.

Viewers reaction to Edwina’s rant about Carol

It’s fair to say viewers watching the show were left divided over Edwina’s rant. Rushing to Twitter, they shared their thoughts.

One person mused: “Isn’t Edwina doing the same? Oh the irony.” Someone else added: “Carol speaks the truth. It’s not question of belief.” A third quipped: “Edwina should learn that we are all equal members of society and she should learn how to debate.”

Read more: Alison Hammond hailed as ‘iconic’ as This Morning star reveals why she’s the ‘coolest mum’ in celeb birthday snap

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.