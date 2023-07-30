Alison Hammond has joked about racking up plenty of credit with her son after the This Morning presenter took him to Stormzy‘s glitzy 30th birthday bash.

Music star Stormzy held his #MikeGala on Friday (July 28) evening in the ballroom of the Biltmore Mayfair hotel in West London.

And Alison impressed her Instagram followers by nabbing a snap with the main man and her son Aiden amid the revelry.

Alison Hammond co-hosts This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Who was at Stormzy’s party?

Among the famous faces to join in the celebrations, going by Insta, were daytime TV colleagues and Loose Women regulars Charlene White and Judi Love.

Brenda Edwards, Jonathan Ross, Big Zuu, actor Stephen Graham, YouTuber Tobi Brown, and rapper Bugzy Malone were on hand, too.

Furthermore, reports suggest Zadie Smith, Dina-Asher Smith and Louis Theroux were also at the grime star’s get together.

Alison uploaded a batch of Insta Stories showing her partying with the A-list. But it was a pic shared on her main account that resulted in Alison being hailed as “iconic” by another telly fave.

Former Big Brother contestant Alison captioned the photo: “Happy 30th birthday to this big man @stormzy.

“Thanks for letting us share such a beautiful night of love and light, with family and friends.

“Aidan had the best time and I am now the coolest mum around. Stay blessed #theMikeGala.”

How Instagram followers reacted to Alison’s post

Carol Vorderman was among the first commenters to praise the image in the post’s comments section. And another user also echoed her remark by writing: “This is iconic.”

Other followers were also blown away by the pic, agreeing with Alison’s words.

“I think you are so beautiful, so lovely and the coolest mum around,” one fan told her. They added: “Also a truly fabulous presenter of This Morning.”

Alison Hammond poses for a snap alongside Judi Love and Charlene White (Credit: Instagram)

Someone else agreed: “You look beautiful and Aidan is so handsome. You are officially ‘best mum ever’.”

“The smile on your son’s face!” exclaimed another commenter. “You definitely have earned some cool mum credits for a while, I’d say.”

Another person concurred: “Love this picture @alisonhammond55, you are one of the coolest mums irrespective my babes.”

Living his best life with his mum, epic!

While yet another gushed: “Love this. @aidanhammond555 living his best life with his mum, epic!”

