Kerry Katona hits out at ITV ‘snobbery’ as she admits Schofield interview left her ‘wanting to kill herself’

Kerry Katona has hit out at the culture of “snobbery” at ITV after she admitted her infamous interview with Phillip Schofield left her suicidal in 2008.

During a GB News interview with Dan Wootton, Kerry said her 2008 interview where she slurred her words while speaking with Phil on This Morning still “affects her today”.

The 2008 interview features Phillip telling Kerry: “Your speech is a bit slurred, are you okay?” to which Kerry reacts: “Is it?”. She was on bipolar medication at the time. She explained the medication affected her speech.

Kerry Katona broke down in tears as she discussed the 2008 interview (Credit: YouTube/GB News)

Kerry Katona ‘wanted to die’ after Phillip Schofield interview

While Kerry admitted she didn’t want to come across as a “hypocrite” as she later patched up her relationship with Phillip, she did speak out at the culture at ITV. She alleged: “The culture at ITV and the toxicity, and the aftercare is so lack of, that I was left suicidal. No one reached out to me whatsoever. It was so disgusting.”

Kerry explained she was at her “rock bottom” when the interview took place. She added: “It was just awful. I was suicidal, I wanted to die. I wanted to kill myself. It was everywhere.” She added she has been sober for 14 years. But she broke down in tears over how the interview “still” affects her.

I feel so ashamed and so hard done by, even now.

Holding back tears, she said: “Even now, when I look at that video, I feel so ashamed and so hard done by, even now. For 10 years, I’ve had to justify myself. I’ve got no reason to lie [about the medication], even today I have to justify myself for that interview.”

When Dan Wootton later asked if Kerry had met the young runner on the set of Loose Women, Kerry said she had, and he was “lovely lad” but she worried about where ITV‘s “duty of care” is for him.

TV star and singer Kerry called out a culture of ‘snobbery’ at ITV (Credit: YouTube/GB News)

Kerry hits out at ITV over Caroline Flack

Kerry also alleged ITV treated Caroline Flack unfairly compared to Phillip Schofield. Caroline Flack died by suicide in February 2020 after she was dropped from Love Island following assault allegations against her boyfriend. Kerry added: “They asked her to step down like that. I don’t understand why Phillip was still sat on that sofa for three years, and ITV knew about it and Caroline took her own life.”

Kerry suggested it was because “she was a woman” and hit out at “double standards” for how Phillip was treated.

ITV has denied that they knew about Phillip Schofield’s affair, who said he “lied” to ITV bosses. However, ITV recently announced an external investigation into how it handled the Schofield affair.

Kerry also said Holly and Phil “never” go to dressing rooms to speak to guests, while she claimed Eamonn Holmes “always did”. She also alleged Holly Willoughby was “after a headline” when she interviewed her, and she felt “inferior to her”. Kerry said she thinks This Morning needs a “complete overhaul” and “new people in”.

ITV said in response to Kerry’s interview that it “takes responsibilities around duty of care and speaking up seriously”. Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Kerry and ITV.

