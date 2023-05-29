Kerry Katona shares crushing realisation after ‘finding a lump in her breast’

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has discussed the importance of checking your breasts after finding a lump two years ago.

Kerry, 42, said that ordeal made her realise “no one is invincible” in her weekly column with OK!, as she sent “love and strength” to Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden. The 32-year-old dancer shared her breast cancer diagnosis last week.

Kerry has opened up about the importance of checking your breasts (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kerry Katona first ignored the lump but then got it checked

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry said: “I met Amy on Steph’s Packed Lunch and she’s a lovely girl. Amy said she was diagnosed after she began checking her breasts following a CoppaFeel! charity trek she took part in. It just goes to show how important it is to check your body.

“I found a lump under my breast a couple of years ago and went and got it checked. Thankfully it was okay, but it made me realise that no one is invincible.”

Kerry first discussed the scare back in February 2021 on Steph’s Packed Lunch. Holding back tears, she said: “It was really really scary. I did a photoshoot for my clothing range and there was a picture of my arm up. You can see the lump on my armpit. Someone put a comment to get it checked.”

She explained that she first ignored the lump, but after seeing it in the shower decided to get it checked. She continued: “The difference in the breast was so dramatic that I’ve come out of the shower to my fiancé and I’m immediately crying. I thought I’d gone through addiction, I’ve gone through bankruptcy, I’ve gone through mental health and I can control all of those, that’s in my power.

“And then I thought that’s it, I’m going to go to the doctors and they’re going to tell me… it really upsets me… you’ve got three, six months left.”

Fortunately, following an MRI scan and mammogram, the singer found that it wasn’t cancerous but instead damage related to a previous surgery.

Kerry found that the lump wasn’t cancerous (Credit: CoverImages)

Singer on row with Schofe

Earlier this month, Kerry revealed that Phillip Schofield apologised to her following something he said to her when she appeared on This Morning in 2008.

Some viewers at the time accused the star of being drunk as she appeared to slur her words. Phillip said: “If I’m honest with you now, you don’t seem right sitting here now. You’ve got the body sorted but your speech is a bit slurred.”

Kerry explained that she’d taken her bipolar medication the previous night, and 15 years later, she said that he had since apologised, and they’d “got on ever since”.

