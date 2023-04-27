Kerry Katona breaks down recalling ‘heavy trauma’ in her life

Kerry Katona broke down in tears this week as she was forced to relive some “heavy trauma” while recording an audio version of her book Whole Again.

The book, released last year, is a sequel to her biography Still Standing, released in 2012. However, reliving the traumatic events that these books chronicle has been difficult, as Kerry shared with her Instagram followers.

Kerry is currently recording an audiobook of her memoir (Credit: Instagram)

Kerry Katona working on audio version of her book

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Kerry. She’s faced substance abuse, mental illness, an abusive partner, divorce, legal battles and bankruptcy.

It’s been really tough.

It’s been enough trauma to already fill three memoirs. She is currently in the process of turning the latest of these into an audiobook. But reliving the experiences it discusses hasn’t been easy.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (April 26), Kerry began updating her 800k followers on her day, before quickly breaking down into tears.

“This has been a real, real…” Kerry started, and then broke off, trying to fight her emotions. “I managed to do six chapters but now I’m ready to go home and have a cry.”

She then told fans in a whisper that reading the audiobook had been “really tough”.

The tell-all book, Whole Again, goes into detail on the traumatic death of Kerry’s ex-partner George Kay, as well as her struggles to rebuild her life after being declared bankrupt.

Checking in with her fans again this morning, Kerry said that she was “better today”. Although she admitted that she had “cried all day and all night” yesterday.

She then made the most of the opportunity to remind fans that: “It’s okay to cry, it’s okay to grieve. It’s okay not to be okay.”

