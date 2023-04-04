Kerry Katona makes heartbreaking admission about her children needing therapy: ‘They get treated differently’

Kerry Katona has made a heartbreaking admission about her children after reportedly taking part in a brand new TV experiment on E4, The Big Celebrity Detox.

The show will see Kerry try everything from drinking her own urine to putting snails on her face alongside a host of other famous faces.

But although she will experience some pretty gruelling challenges, Kerry is adamant that therapy works and said her children should have therapy too.

Kerry Katona signed up for The Big Celebrity Detox

TV personality Kerry has recently taken on a new project with E4, which will see her work though some painful trauma she has been through throughout her life.

The series is set to see a line-up of celebrities attend extreme therapy classes with bizarre treatments including genital steaming.

But as well as wacky health treatments, the contestants will also be taking on hardcore counselling sessions with a therapist.

Yes, I think all my kids should have therapy.

Kerry has been very open about her body image struggles over the years. In a recent interview with New magazine, she even admitted that she feels ‘sick’ whenever she looks in the mirror.

She confessed: “Even now, I look in the mirror and feel sick. I had surgery two years ago and when straight into work. I should never have done it it’s [bleep] my body up.”

Kerry added: “My legs are like tree trunks – they’re so swollen, so sore. So it’s about learning to accept your body changing.”

Kerry wants her kids to have therapy

But while therapy may prove to be beneficial to the star, Kerry is also convinced that it will be useful for her children too.

Speaking with OK! magazine, Kerry claimed that believes that her kids Molly, Lillly-Sue, Heidi, Max and DJ ‘should have therapy’.

She revealed: “Yes, I think all my kids should have therapy. Their lives may not have been like my upbringing, but they’ve got their own [bleep] to deal with.”

The Atomic Kitten singer then went on to explain that her children get “treated differently” because of who their mum is. Kerry added: “Just having Kerry Katona as a mum is [bleep] bad enough! They get treated differently because of who I am.”

