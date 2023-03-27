Kerry Katona reveals dramatic weight loss as she vows this is ‘just the beginning’

Kerry Katona has revealed her weight loss on Instagram after opening up about her fitness and diet plan.

The star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself stepping on a weighing scale. Kerry’s surprised reaction can be heard over the video as she looks at her scale.

Kerry has shared a video on Instagram of her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona reveals weight loss

Captioning the video, Kerry wrote: “So I started the @francisdiet last Monday weighing 13s 2 and a half!!! And one week later I’m 8lbs lighter!!!! Over half a stone in a week! AMAZING and I feel great! BUT this is just the beginning!!!

“Thank you @carlafishwick for being with me on every step of the way!! Got to keep going!! Who’s with me??????” [Sic]

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Good on you for being real and honest and sharing your journey. Good luck. I’m going to take some inspiration from you.”

A second wrote: “You always look gorgeous anyway but well done.”

“I’ve done @francisdiet and it’s amazing – so much learnt about food and nutrition. Any other faddy diet I’d done I’d lost 10lb and no more – I lost 24lb for my wedding and felt fab,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Amazing, well done.”

Kerry revealed she’s on the Francis Diet (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katana’s fitness and diet plan

Kerry’s update comes after she revealed her fitness and diet plan. The 42-year-old told OK! Magazine: “I’ve started following the Francis Diet, created by fitness coach Scott Francis who is an absolute genius. And it’s all down to my friend Carla. When I first met her three years ago she was 14st and now she’s 8st 7lb.

Over half a stone in a week! AMAZING and I feel great!

“She looks amazing. I’m currently 13st, the biggest I’ve ever been, so I want to change that. With this diet, you’re responsible for your own actions, so I’ve been prepping all my food.

“I’ve also been doing home workouts, which are great for when you have lots on. The results he’s achieved with people are incredible and I have every faith in what he does. So, hopefully, this time next year, I’ll be back to a size eight.”

