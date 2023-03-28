Kerry Katona has admitted she’s the “biggest I’ve ever been” as she shared her new diet and plans to slim down her weight.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, opened up about her plans to get down to a size eight after gaining weight.

She told OK! Magazine how her friend Carla has helped her find a new diet and fitness plan to help her slim down.

Singer Kerry Katona admitted she’s the ‘biggest I’ve ever been’ (Credit: Youtube/ITV)

Kerry Katona admits: ‘I’m the biggest I’ve ever been’

Kerry credited her weight less journey to friend Carla. She said: “It’s all down to my friend Carla. When I first met her three years ago, she was 14 stone and now she’s eight stone seven pounds. She looks amazing.”

Kerry made a confession about her own weight, adding: “I’m currently 13 stone, the biggest I’ve ever been, so I want to change that.”

The mother-of-five added that the “Francis Diet, created by fitness coach Scott Francis” has been key to helping with her weight loss goals.

She added: “With this diet, you’re responsible for your own actions, so I’ve been prepping all my food.”

She also shared that “doing home workouts” have helped her.

The star continued, saying she hopes this time next year she’ll “be back to a size eight”.

Kerry back in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Kerry is already ‘8lbs lighter’

And it appears the new diet and workout regime is working out for the star as Kerry showed off her weight loss on Instagram recently.

She wrote: “So I started the @francisdiet last Monday weighing 13s 2 and a half!!! And one week later I’m 8lbs lighter!!!! Over half a stone in a week! AMAZING and I feel great! BUT this is just the beginning!!!

“Thank you @carlafishwick for being with me every step of the way!! Got to keep going!! Who’s with me?”

Kerry opened up about her diagnosis of Lipoedema on one of her Instagram workout posts too.

According to the NHS, Lipoedema is an abnormal build-up of fat in your legs and sometimes arms. It can be painful and affect daily life.

She shared: “If you look at the video you can see the swelling at the top of my stomach, cross my ribs, and also my shins and knees… they’re that big they’ve got their own bleeding personalities!!”

