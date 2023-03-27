Kerry Katona left ‘let down’ and ‘disappointed’ over her children’s ‘snub’

Kerry Katona has revealed that she felt ‘let down’ and ‘disappointed’ by her children after only one gave her a Mother’s Day card.

The 42-year-old is the mother of Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 14, and DJ, eight.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kerry admitted her disappointment when only one of her children gave her Mother’s Day Card.

Kerry is the mother of five children (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona reveals her ‘disappointment’

She told the publication: “I’ve been really busy rehearsing for panto with Dean Gaffney and Joanne Clifton ahead of our tour. They are such good fun! But rehearsals mean I’ve been away from the kids a lot, and I was disappointed with them on Mother’s Day.

“I was on tour so I wasn’t at home. I felt really let down as I only got one card from Heidi. None of them rang me until later on in the evening. There was such a lack of effort from them and Ryan [Mahoney]. It’s one day a year. Us mums deserve to be showered with love.”

Kerry also revealed that her fiancé Ryan is in the process of adopting her youngest child, DJ, whose full name is Dylan-Jorge. DJ was born in 2014 to Kerry and her late ex-husband George Kay.

Kerry revealed that only one of her children gave her a Mother’s Day card (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Me and Ryan won’t be getting married any time soon, but when we do, it will be a shotgun wedding in Vegas. For now, we are going through the adoption papers for Ryan to adopt DJ as I found out she wanted to call him Dad.”

Kerry Katona’s former husband

Kerry’s former husband George died in 2019 at the age of 39 after having a seizure.

His cause of death was ruled as cocaine toxicity. Speaking to Loose Women at the time, Kerry said: “He didn’t take his life. It was an accidental overdose. George was too vain to kill himself.

“George had very many issues. By the time I’d worked all these issues out, I was already madly in love with him, we had a baby on the way.”

