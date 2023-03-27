Kerry Katona left ‘let down’ and ‘disappointed’ over her children’s ‘snub’

Kerry Katona has revealed that she felt ‘let down’ and ‘disappointed’ by her children after only one gave her a Mother’s Day card.
The 42-year-old is the mother of Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 14, and DJ, eight.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kerry admitted her disappointment when only one of her children gave her Mother’s Day Card.
Kerry Katona reveals her ‘disappointment’
She told the publication: “I’ve been really busy rehearsing for panto with Dean Gaffney and Joanne Clifton ahead of our tour. They are such good fun! But rehearsals mean I’ve been away from the kids a lot, and I was disappointed with them on Mother’s Day.
“I was on tour so I wasn’t at home. I felt really let down as I only got one card from Heidi. None of them rang me until later on in the evening. There was such a lack of effort from them and Ryan [Mahoney]. It’s one day a year. Us mums deserve to be showered with love.”
Kerry also revealed that her fiancé Ryan is in the process of adopting her youngest child, DJ, whose full name is Dylan-Jorge. DJ was born in 2014 to Kerry and her late ex-husband George Kay.
She said: “Me and Ryan won’t be getting married any time soon, but when we do, it will be a shotgun wedding in Vegas. For now, we are going through the adoption papers for Ryan to adopt DJ as I found out she wanted to call him Dad.”
Kerry Katona’s former husband
Kerry’s former husband George died in 2019 at the age of 39 after having a seizure.
His cause of death was ruled as cocaine toxicity. Speaking to Loose Women at the time, Kerry said: “He didn’t take his life. It was an accidental overdose. George was too vain to kill himself.
“George had very many issues. By the time I’d worked all these issues out, I was already madly in love with him, we had a baby on the way.”
So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.