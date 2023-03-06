Kerry Katona admits ‘most terrifying’ incident as daughter DJ ‘collapsed’ during family holiday

Kerry Katona has revealed her daughter DJ collapsed in the ‘most terrifying’ incident during a family holiday.

The mum-of-five said she was drying the eight-year-old’s hair when she collapsed as her ‘eyes rolled back’.

She revealed how her fiancé Ryan Mahoney picked DJ and ran outside to get her some fresh air.

Kerry, who is recovering from stomach surgery to correct a botched tummy tuck, was on holiday with her family and Ryan in Turkey.

The former Atomic Kitten bandmate said in her column for OK!: “We had a lovely holiday although I was really poorly – I thought it was post-surgery problems but it turned out to be kidney stones. I was in bed most of the time.

“Then, on the last day, I was blow-drying our DJ’s hair and she collapsed, with her eyes rolling back. It was the most terrifying thing ever. Ryan picked her up and ran outside with her to get some fresh air, and she just sat there staring at me and throwing up. The hospital said her blood pressure had dropped as she was overheated and hungry.

“DJ told me later she was so disorientated she thought Ryan was throwing her off the balcony! We just couldn’t wait to get on that plane to get her home.”

Kerry’s daughter DJ, short for Dylan Jorge, is Kerry’s child from her relationship with George Kay, who died of a drug overdose in 2017.

Her other children are Molly, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 20, from her marriage to Brian McFadden.

She also has and Heidi Elizabeth Croft, 16, and Max, 14, from her marriage to Mark Croft.

What does the future hold for Kerry’s love life?

Kerry is engaged to Ryan. However, they’re in no rush to tie the knot.

She met Ryan, a personal trainer, on Bumble.

Asked if she’d marry again she told Closer: “I’ve been there and done that, declared my love and said to people, ‘I’ll be with you forever’.

“I don’t know if we’re going to last, the difference with me and Ryan is that I don’t need him, but I want him.”

