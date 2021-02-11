Kerry Katona has revealed she suffered a cancer scare after finding a lump on her armpit.

The mum-of-five, 40, opened up about her health scare on Thursday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kerry admitted she feared she’d have just months to live after discovering a lump in her armpit.

Kerry Katona revealed she suffered a cancer scare (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Kerry Katona say about the cancer scare?

Thankfully, the lump wasn’t cancerous.

Kerry said: “It was really really scary. I did a photoshoot for my clothing range and there was a picture of my arm up.

“You can see the lump on my armpit. Someone put a comment to get it checked.”

Kerry said she found a lump on her armpit (Credit: Channel 4)

The star explained she shaved her armpit in the shower when she noticed the lump.

She continued: “I thought, ‘yeah it is a bit of a big lump,’ and then when I’ve gone to shave the other armpit I was like the difference in the lump that was here to this armpit.

“The last six weeks my right breast had swollen out five times bigger than my left.”

She added: “I had surgery about a year and a half before on my breasts.

“Everything was fine and then six weeks prior to the lump, I kept getting a really achy feeling in my breast. It was so painful.

@KerryKatona7 talks about her #cancer scare when she found a lump and urges people not to hesitate as she did, but get checked out.#PackedLunchC4 pic.twitter.com/NPzNfKrL6e — Steph’s Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) February 11, 2021

What else did Kerry say?

“I thought something’s not right, the surgery has gone wrong.

“And then when I found the lump I did the worst thing you could possibly do, I went on Google.”

I thought that’s it, I’m going to go to the doctors and they’re going to tell me, ‘you’ve got three, six months left.’

Kerry said she came out of the shower to her fiance Ryan Mahoney and started crying.

She explained: “I thought that’s it, I’m going to go to the doctors and they’re going to tell me… it really upsets me… you’ve got three, six months left.

“When I found the lump, I thought ‘my goodness, I’ve not got a will. Whose going to look after the kids?'”

Thankfully, the lump was not cancerous (Credit: ITV)

After a mammogram and an MRI, Kerry was told the lump was not cancerous but damage related to a previous surgery on her breasts.

She said: “I sat there crying thinking ‘oh my goodness’ and I realised the importance of life. I felt really grateful.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

