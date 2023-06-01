Kerry Katona ranting and Phillip Schofield in a circle
Crying Kerry Katona accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ as she hits out at Phillip Schofield

'This needs to stop!'

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Kerry Katona has been accused of “jumping on the bandwagon” after she became the latest celeb to hit out at Phillip Schofield.

In an emotional outburst on GB News, the Atomic Kitten star reflected on her personal experience of This Morning.

Kerry Katona
Kerry Katona hit out at Phillip Schofield (Credit: GB News)

Kerry Katona hits out at Phillip Schofield

“The culture at ITV and the toxicity and the aftercare is so lack of that I was left suicidal,” Kerry told GB News. She went on to claim: “Nobody reached out to me whatsoever, it was so disgusting. I’m shaking. People don’t understand what that interview did to me emotionally.”

Kerry was referring to her car-crash interview on This Morning back in 2008, when Phillip questioned her behaviour. She explained that her medication was making her slur.

Turning the conversation to Phillip himself, she then raged: “The audacity, being condescending, belittling to people with real issues on the sofa. Who are they to give him the right to an opinion?”

Kerry Katona This Morning
Kerry has appeared on This Morning many times over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’

Although seemingly heartfelt, Kerry’s outburst was taken with a pinch of salt by many viewers. Several accused her of simply “jumping on the bandwagon”.

One person tweeted: “Kerry Katona was happy to go on #ThisMorning (and any other programme that would have her) on multiple occasions when it suited her needs, so it seems a bit rich that she’s now trying to stick the boot in …”

Another person said: “I’m no fan of Schofield, even before all this, but FFS! Kerry Katona! Bet you were happy to take the money though!”

A third complained: “This needs to stop! Every ‘celebrity’ in the country jumping on the bandwagon. I suggest it’s for their own publicity!”

Somebody else agreed: “She is only in it for the publicity and jumping on the bandwagon, I don’t believe a word that comes out of this woman’s mouth, she’s a has been desperate for fame and attention.”

Many others were on Kerry’s side, though. Lots of GB News viewers came out in support of Kerry after her comments. “Poor Kerry,” one sympathised. “She told is how it was,” said another. A third commented: “Poor Kerry Katona probably went on This Morning for some help and advice. I’m surprised This Morning had lasted this long to be honest. Glad to see Kerry is good now.”

