Holly Willoughby leaves the country as This Morning crisis deepens

Holly Willoughby has left the country in the midst of the This Morning crisis.

In her first public sighting since Phillip Schofield‘s affair revelation, Holly was yesterday (May 31) spotted miles away in Portugal. The news comes after reports that Holly could be preparing to quit This Morning.

Holly has been spotted for the first time since Phillip’s affair revelation (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby leaves the country

As ITV launches an inquiry into Schofield, it seems Holly has taken some much-needed time away from all the drama. It is expected that Holly will soon be quizzed about her former co-host’s affair.

The This Morning presenter has managed to keep a low profile in the wake of the recent scandal. She has broken her silence only in the form of a short statement. In this, she condemned Phillip’s actions and said that his lies were “hurtful”.

She seemed to be having a great time – unlike her old pal Phillip.

However, Holly was spotted yesterday out for dinner in the Algarve region of Portugal, near to the £8 million holiday home she owns there.

In photos obtained by The Sun, she appeared to be enjoying an evening meal with her parents, sister and her children. Her husband Dan Baldwin was apparently absent from the dinner.

Holly and Phillip once enjoyed holidays together (Credit: ITV)

‘She seemed to be having a great time’

An eagle-eyed fan apparently told The Sun that Holly was hiding herself away under a big hat and sunglasses. However, they suggested that she seemed in good spirits.

“At one point, Holly spoke at length to a waiter who it seemed like she knew personally,” they said. “She seemed to be having a great time – unlike her old pal Phillip.”

In previous years, Phillip and his family have flown out to join the Willoughbys in Portugal over the summer. How times have changed…

Read more: Jodie Marsh ‘cried and wanted to vomit’ after ‘vile’ Phillip Schofield interview

So are you missing Holly on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.