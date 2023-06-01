Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
TV

Holly Willoughby leaves the country as This Morning crisis deepens

She's due back on ITV next week…

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Holly Willoughby has left the country in the midst of the This Morning crisis.

In her first public sighting since Phillip Schofield‘s affair revelation, Holly was yesterday (May 31) spotted miles away in Portugal. The news comes after reports that Holly could be preparing to quit This Morning.

Holly Willoughby
Holly has been spotted for the first time since Phillip’s affair revelation (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby leaves the country

As ITV launches an inquiry into Schofield, it seems Holly has taken some much-needed time away from all the drama. It is expected that Holly will soon be quizzed about her former co-host’s affair.

The This Morning presenter has managed to keep a low profile in the wake of the recent scandal. She has broken her silence only in the form of a short statement. In this, she condemned Phillip’s actions and said that his lies were “hurtful”.

She seemed to be having a great time – unlike her old pal Phillip.

However, Holly was spotted yesterday out for dinner in the Algarve region of Portugal, near to the £8 million holiday home she owns there.

In photos obtained by The Sun, she appeared to be enjoying an evening meal with her parents, sister and her children. Her husband Dan Baldwin was apparently absent from the dinner.

Holly and Phillip
Holly and Phillip once enjoyed holidays together (Credit: ITV)

‘She seemed to be having a great time’

An eagle-eyed fan apparently told The Sun that Holly was hiding herself away under a big hat and sunglasses. However, they suggested that she seemed in good spirits.

“At one point, Holly spoke at length to a waiter who it seemed like she knew personally,” they said. “She seemed to be having a great time – unlike her old pal Phillip.”

In previous years, Phillip and his family have flown out to join the Willoughbys in Portugal over the summer. How times have changed…

Read more: Jodie Marsh ‘cried and wanted to vomit’ after ‘vile’ Phillip Schofield interview

YouTube video player

So are you missing Holly on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Holidays Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

Jane McDonald and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Jane McDonald announced as Phillip Schofield’s replacement after disgraced star exits ITV
Emily Morgan ITV tribute
Emily Morgan: What she ‘wanted the world to know’ following her tragic death at 45
Paul O'Grady / Andre
Paul O’Grady’s grieving husband admits ‘bad news keeps on coming’ as he shares more sad news
George Knight on EastEnders against Walford background and show logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders fans predict George Knight will be ‘dead by Christmas’
Sarah Middleton
Dying mum ‘badly let down’ by hospital sets up GoFundMe for treatment to spend one last birthday with daughters
Eamonn Holmes during his interview with Meghan Markle
He’s on a rage roll – Eamonn Holmes has started on Meghan Markle now