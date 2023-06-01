Jodie Marsh ‘cried and wanted to vomit’ after ‘vile’ Phillip Schofield interview

Jodie Marsh has admitted she “cried and wanted to vomit” as she becomes the latest star to speak out against Phillip Schofield.

The former glamour model was interviewed by Phil and This Morning co-host and Holly Willoughby in 2016, where she talked about freezing her eggs. She explained: “As an older, single woman she needed to explore her options.”

But Jodie has now explained that she felt Phil made the interview about her “exes and sex” rather than freezing her eggs.

‘It was just vile’: Jodie Marsh latest star to speak out about Phillip Schofield

Speaking during an interview with TalkTV, Jodie said she wanted to have a “serious and emotional” conversation about freezing her eggs. But “Phil spent the whole interview grilling me about my exes and sex”, she said.

He made the whole thing really crude.

During the interview, Jodie spoke about her choice to become celibate. But she felt that Phil “only wanted to talk about the different sex I’ve had”. She added: “It was just vile and I came off literally crying and wanting to be sick. I went on there because I wanted to have a child and I didn’t have a partner and he made the whole thing really crude.”

At one point during the This Morning interview, Phil said: “You got married for a competition,” but in an awkward moment, Jodie said: “No, I didn’t,” and she said she couldn’t legally talk about the marriage. Phillip was referring to her MTV series Totally Jodie Marsh: Who’ll Take Her Up the Aisle?.

Jodie slammed Holly Willoughby, too

TV star Jodie spoke out against Holly and Phil’s behaviour on the set too. She added: “Holly or Phil aren’t nice at all to you… unless you can do something for them.” She claimed the presenters don’t speak to guests before the show, adding: “You don’t see them until you’re sitting on the sofa.”

Eamonn Holmes and Kerry Katona also recently made similar claims about Holly and Phil. Jodie also claimed that Holly “ignored” her in Barbados, despite her “many” appearances on This Morning. She shared: “So, I made a point of tapping her on the shoulder and she looked so mortified as if I’d caught her. It was so rude and unnecessary.”

