Kerry Katona reveals Phillip Schofield’s apology to her over remark during infamous This Morning appearance

Kerry Katona has said Phillip Schofield apologised to her following a remark he made to her on This Morning.

You may well remember Kerry‘s disastrous appearance on This Morning back in 2008, when the Atomic Kitten star was accused of being drunk. Kerry made headlines back in 2008 with an infamous interview on This Morning.

There were accusations that the singer was drunk after she seemed to be slurring her words.

Kerry was accused of being drunk on This Morning back in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona’s This Morning interview

Phillip, who was interviewing Kerry with then co-host Fern Britton, went so far as to publicly call her out. “If I’m honest with you now, you don’t seem right sitting here now,” Phillip bluntly told Kerry.

He then went on to say: “You’ve got the body sorted but your speech is a bit slurred.”

You’ve got the body sorted but your speech is a bit slurred.

Kerry fiercely shut down any suggestion that she was under the influence, insisting instead that her slurred speech was the result of her bipolar medication from the night before. Phillip continued to probe: “So what, your speech is slurred early in the morning?”

He then asked: “And what is the medication?” forcing Kerry to share her exact prescription and dosage live on TV.

“This is going to be made in a huge big publicity thing!” Kerry said.

“I’m only voicing what everyone is thinking,” claimed Phillip. Fern then stepped in to try and resurrect the interview, but by this point tension already seemed through the roof.

Phillip Schofield apologises to Kerry Katona

15 years on, as Phillip quits This Morning embroiled in rumours, Kerry has revealed that he did end up apologising to her after the outrageous interview.

Kerry Katona has revealed Phillip apologised to her following the disastrous interview (Credit: ITV)

“He apologised to me after pointing out that I was slurring my words on the show back in 2008 and we’ve got on ever since,” she wrote in her Ok! Magazine column recently.

However, she said that while she’s no longer “got a problem with Phil these days”, “it’s time to get new presenters”.

“When you’re watching the show, you want to believe in their [Holly and Phillip’s] relationship, don’t you?” Kerry said. She suggested the show could be saved by a return from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Read More: All the celebs who have publicly supported Phillip Schofield – and the ones who haven’t held back!

Do you remember the interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.