Kelvin Fletcher left fans baffled with his appearance on Lorraine today.

The former Emmerdale star appeared on the ITV daytime show to share news about his latest career move.

Kelvin is set to star in an upcoming play called Jack Absolute Flies Again, which will have fans seeing a brand new side to him.

The ex-soap hunk also opened up about how he’s coping with being the father of twins.

However, Lorraine viewers ended up finding themselves distracted by Kelvin’s appearance as he chatted with the Scottish star.

Instead of focusing on what he was saying, viewers were instead stuck on Kelvin’s very evident moustache.

“I have no idea what he’s saying, all I can think is MOUSTACHE,” tweeted one shocked viewer.

A second tweeted: “I think @kelvin_fletcher tash could have its own Twitter page lol. I hope to see the play soon.”

@kelvin_fletcher love the Freddie Mercury look — chris morgan (@chrismo97348886) June 20, 2022

“1970s porn tache,” teased a third viewer.

However, some loved his new look, with one tweeting: “Love the Freddie Mercury look.”

Meanwhile, Kelvin opened up about recently welcoming his twin boys, Maximus Crowther and Mateusz Kelvin.

Kelvin Fletcher hasn’t always sported a moustache (Credit: Splashnews)

The TV star is also a father to his daughter Marnie and son Milo.

The arrival of Kelvin’s twins became headline news after it was revealed that his wife, Liz, had to drive herself to the hospital after her waters broke.

She recently told HELLO! Magazine that Kelvin had to stay with the kids while she jumped in the car and took off to the maternity ward.

“I woke up in the morning and my waters had broken,” she said

“I rang the hospital and they said to come in. Kelvin had to stay with the kids, so I drove myself to the hospital, which is an hour away, at 5am.

“I was a bit panicky that Kelvin might miss the birth if it happened straight away. They did a scan and told me, ‘It’s going to be today.'”

