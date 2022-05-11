Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz share first picture as they announce the birth of their twins

Former Emmerdale star and Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have announced the arrival of their twin boys.

Liz shared the exciting news of the twins’ birth on her Instagram page

In the snap, the babies were visible in some small clothing, with one wearing mint green and the other in beige as they laid on a starry blue blanket.

Liz captioned the post: “They are here. My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude,” alongside two baby emojis and two blue heart emojis.

Their friends and followers quickly commented on the post, congratulating the couple.

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent left three heart-eye emojis.

Simon Lennon, who played Ben Tucker in Emmerdale, wrote: “Amazing! Congratulations. Sending love to you and the fam.”

Adam Thomas’s wife Caroline Thomas also commented: “Wow, congratulations guys.”

Kelvin and Liz, who are also parents to five-year-old Marnie and Milo, three, told HELLO!: “We are delighted to announce our twin boys have finally arrived. Our hearts are filled with so much love.”

Liz and Kelvin have had twin boys (Credit: Sue Andrews/ SplashNews.com)

When did Kelvin Fletcher and Liz announce their pregnancy?

The couple, who married in 2015, revealed they were expecting another addition to their brood last year.

In January this year, Kelvin and Liz appeared on Good Morning Britain to share exciting news about Liz’s pregnancy.

The couple revealed they were expecting twins.

Kelvin and Liz appeared on the show to talk about their latest venture Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

“You were already quite busy, weren’t you, before you took on a farm, with two young children,” host Sally Nugent said.

“And you have news to share with us this morning, which is…”

“We’re having another two more children!” Liz happily declared.

In an interview with HELLO! in March, they revealed they were going to be having twin boys.

