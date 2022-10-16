Kaye Adams admits ‘regret’ over Strictly exit as she hits out at ‘ageism’ and ‘sexism’

Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams has admitted ‘regrets’ over her exit from the show as she opened up about suffering “ageism” from trolls.

Kaye was the first Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

The Loose Women star has now opened up about the “ageism” and “sexism” she faced during her journey.

Kaye Adams was the first star to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams on Strictly

Speaking to The Sun, Kaye said: “I’ve never ever thought of myself as being on the wrong side of ageism or sexism – I’ve never approached life that way – but I am becoming more aware of a negative attitude towards older women. I’d never felt affected by it before.

“I read a comment from someone saying old-aged women can’t move, they’re so unfit, they’re slow… I thought ‘jesus christ what more do you want?'”

Meanwhile, Kaye admitted although she has “regrets” about leaving the competition so soon, she “got an opportunity that lots of people would give their right arm for”.

Kaye opened up about ‘regrets’ over her Strictly Come Dancing exit (Credit: BBC)

She added: “I can either choose to be grudgey about it and say it’s not fair with my bottom lip out or I can say I got an opportunity that lots of people would give their right arm for. I met some wonderful people and I learnt a lot about myself. I’m thankful for that.”

Meanwhile, Kaye recently hit back at claims over her Strictly exit following tweets from online trolls.

One person had tweeted: “Sadly the 6 million Scots never voted for you, maybe it’s because you’re not that good so please don’t say you were put out because you’re ‘Scottish.'”

However, Kaye replied: “I would never dream of saying any such thing. As I said last night on live TV, it was the right result. Have a lovely day.”

Kaye Adams hit out at ‘ageism’ and ‘sexism’ from trolls during her Strictly stint (Credit: BBC)

What did Kaye say after her show exit?

Following her exit, Kaye took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

She said: “While right now I’m kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.”

I’ve never ever thought of myself as being on the wrong side of ageism or sexism – I’ve never approached life that way.

Gushing over her pro partner Kai Widdrington, Kaye added: “You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.”

