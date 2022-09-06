Loose Women star Kaye Adams took to Instagram Stories this morning to showcase her ‘first Strictly injury’ ahead of the show’s premiere.

The television host revealed her bright red palm, which she joked was the result of ‘over enthusiastic clapping’!

Kaye Adams suffers her first Strictly injury from ‘over enthusiastic clapping’ (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Kaye Adams on Instagram

But this isn’t the only struggle Kaye’s faced on set it seems. The 59 year-old took to Twitter to open up about how she ‘struggled to sleep’ following the first day of rehearsals.

Tweeting out to her 86,000 followers, Kaye wrote: “Struggled to sleep last night after the first day of @bbcstrictly strictly rehearsals. Tried to count sheep but couldn’t get past 5,6,7,8.”

Struggled to sleep last night after the first day of @bbcstrictly strictly rehearsals. Tried to count sheep but couldn’t get past 5,6,7,8 — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) September 6, 2022

Alongside sending their well-wishes to the star, many fans deciphered that Kaye’s cryptic tweet could be hinting at her dancing to ‘5,6,7,8’ – the hit song by pop group Steps.

Kaye’s doctor gives her news about her hearing loss (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams’ health news

Meanwhile, the Loose Women star discovered some health news ahead of her highly-anticipated announcement as one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Kaye revealed that – after undergoing a series of tests – she was found to be nearly deaf in one ear.

She opened up about her doctor’s recommendation to get hearing aids. According to doctor, one ear has a poor level of hearing, while the other is trying to compensate.

Kaye joined the Strictly line-up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kaye Adams opens up

Elsewhere, Kaye is now getting ready for the Strictly 2022 launch.

Kaye recently opened up regarding her decision to join the hit show.

She was announced as the fourth celebrity to be taking part, and is due to follow in the footsteps of her Loose Women co-stars, including Ruth Langsford and Frankie Bridge.

Regarding the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Kaye said: “I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

When does Strictly Come Dancing air?

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning this autumn for its 20th anniversary, showcasing a new group of celebs competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Mark your calendars, because the hit show will return to BBC One on Saturday, September 17!

The 2022 celebrity line-up was revealed last month. The line-up boasted some big names, with Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simmonds and Helen Skelton among the contestants.

