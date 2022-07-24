Kaye Adam’s shock at medical diagnosis after Loose Women segment

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has revealed her shock at a recent medical diagnosis.

The lead panelist on the ITV daytime show opened up about her condition.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams was shocked by her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Fan favourite Kaye, 59, revealed that she had been suffering from hearing loss for a number of years.

So much so that it had become a running joke with her family.

Journalist Kaye decided to film her visit to the specialist for Loose Women.

Viewers watched Kaye’s shock as the doctor told her she was losing the ability to hear in both of her ears.

She discovered that her left side was a natural deterioration but her right had a problem that stopped the sound going into her inner ear.

Shocked Kaye told audiologist Feraza Shraf: “I wasn’t thinking of my left ear, that’s for sure.”

Kaye Adams reveals shocking diagnosis

And she went on to open up about her diagnosis and treatment on social media.

Sharing the moment she had the devices fitted in a series of posts on Instagram, Kaye couldn’t believe how easy it was.

She added: “Never thought I’d say I enjoyed an ear test but @ferazashraf made it easy and painless.

“Have to admit though his diagnosis was a shock though 😱.”

Kaye’s doctor gives her the news (Credit: ITV)

Showing the moment the aids were put into her ears, she said: “Now you see it… now you don’t!”

Meanwhile, Kaye recently admitted to lying about her age for years.

The television star will turn 60 later this year – but for years has lied about it, shaving years off.

She told the Mirror: “It’s pathetic but I lopped off 10 years and merrily lied away, including a fake date of birth which I had off pat.

“I’m generally an honest person but I’ve always been a good liar and parents lie all the time to little children.

“At the time I did it without thinking – it’s just a stupid habit you get into and think it’s funny. But now when I look back, I think, ‘Oh my God, you were sick’.”

