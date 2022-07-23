Janet Street-Porter attacked by Loose Women viewers for ‘fat shaming’ British women

Janet Street-Porter has come under fire for comments she made on Loose Women this week.

Presenter Janet, alongside co-hosts Christine Lampard, Denise Welsh and Coleen Nolan, were discussing whether cigarette-styled labels should be put on junk food to help solve the UK’s obesity problem.

Janet revealed that the pictures and messages seen on cigarette packages have helped to reduce the number of people smoking in the UK and saw it as a good idea for junk food too.

Her fellow host Coleen disagreed with Janet and said the labels would not stop people buying junk food.

Christine also said she was unsure on the cigarette-style labelling, as she thought about shopping with her little girl.

Loose women presenters discussing obesity (Credit: ITV Hub)

Janet lets Loose Women

Janet continued the junk food conversation and said something must be done about the UK’s obesity problem.

She made an imaginary comparison between the size of people captured in a photo sunbathing in the early 2000s to the size of people on the beach yesterday in the heatwave. She said the UK’s waist size had definitely expanded.

Janet said: “A lot of young women now think that being larger is acceptable and they are glorifying something which could be shortening their lives.

“We have normalised obesity. We have made it fashionable for some people.”

Janet Street Porter expressed that being fat has become fashionable for some people (Credit: ITV Hub)

How did ITV viewers react?

This is where many ITV viewers stormed Twitter, with many posting angry tweets claiming Janet was ‘fat shaming’.

One user said: “Hey Loose Women. Remember when you did this campaign?? Didn’t last long, back to body shaming today.”

Another tweeted: “Isn’t it strange how when Jamelia was fat-shaming people she lost her job. I wonder what the difference is between her, Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch?”

Janet said cigarette-style labels on junk food will help reduce obesity (Credit: ITV Hub)

Janet on Loose Women

In addition, another user shared her personal story on Twitter: “I’ve waited for over five years to get medical and psychological help for being overweight. I have tried everything. Trust me, saying ‘fashionable’ or ‘fat shaming’ does no good. We are human beings too! Food issues are addictions. Same as drugs and alcohol. How dare you!”

Another said: “It wasn’t long ago that Loose Women were saying whatever type of body is acceptable and to be body confident. Today, that’s a different story. Which is it?”

However, some Twitter users agreed with Janet’s comments.

One user, said: “Spot on Janet. Obesity is being seen as normal now. Very dangerous. And some younger celebs don’t help with getting butt implants to look bigger.”

Another, said: “Loose Women is so much better when Janet Street-Porter is on. She’s always interesting and controversial.”

