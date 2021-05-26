Katie Price has opened up about wearing wigs to counter the results of going bald.

The reality star addressed the issue during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier today (Wednesday May 26).

She was joined for the discussion by Harriet Dow, who’s suffered several bouts of hair loss and lives with cancer.

Katie Price checks out the “weak area” in her hair (Credit: Channel 4)

What Katie Price said about ‘going bald’

Katie identified several factors that have contributed to her “weak area” with her hair.

These included wearing hair extensions, having kids and experiencing stress.

Consequently, Katie is an enthusiastic wearer of wigs – and agreed with many points Harriet made.

“The technology of wigs has moved on,” Harriet explained.

Katie on wigs

Katie – who met several women who have alopecia – also spoke about how helpful a wig can be for confidence reasons.

She reasoned, passionately: “I thought: ‘What else can I do?’ So I thought: ‘Why don’t I just wear wigs? And just show everyone, that I wear wigs.'”

Katie continued: “There is such a stigma about wigs and I don’t know why.

“You can have so much fun. You can be blonde, or dark… and just have fun.”

She added that “losing your hair can be traumatic” whatever the reason.

“There’s such a stigma about wigs and I don’t know why.” – @KatiePrice. Katie’s joined by Harriet Dow @HarryHat who says her wig has boosted her confidence after losing her hair when she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. #stephspackedlunch pic.twitter.com/JV2qGIONAL — Steph’s Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) May 26, 2021

Katie jokes about the downside of wigs

However, Katie acknowledged that wigs can sometimes present a few problems.

Turning to Harriet, the pair agreed that wearing a hairpiece is not exactly the same as having a head of natural hair.

Explaining how she often uses a wig to stay incognito in the supermarket, Katie admitted wigs can sometimes itch.

She laughed: “As soon as I get back in the car, I bung it in the back seat!”

Katie Price appeared on Channel 4 earlier today (Credit: Channel4.com)

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home really seemed to appreciate the segment.

One social media user reacted: “I love Katie Price with short hair. She looks sophisticated. I also love the pink/purple wig worn by the other guest #stephspackedlunch.”

Someone else posted: “It’s amazing what they can do now. Thanks to Katie highlighting this. Lots of women won’t be as scared to admit they have a problem. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

And a third, inspired viewer tweeted: “Thank you for speaking about wearing wigs. I started wearing then when I was 14 because I suffer from trichotillomania. They literally saved me and made me feel like a normal girl #stephspackedlunch.”

