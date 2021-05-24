In the latest Katie Price news, the star has teased a partnership with long-standing BFF Kerry Katona.

The model and businesswoman, 43, took to Instagram to share the comment.

And it seems Kerry might be keen, too.

Katie Prince might be planning a side hustle with Kerry Katona (Credit: Instagram)

What’s the latest Katie Price news?

Katie – who celebrated her 43rd birthday at the weekend – broached the subject of a side hustle when she sent former Atomic Kitten star Kerry a bath bomb.

Kerry posted a note to her Instagram Stories saying thank you.

It was then Katie teased her idea and getting together.

She captioned a screengrab of Kerry’s post by saying: “Actually love @kerrykatona7” followed by two red-heart emojis.

“I have an amazing idea for us too?” she continued.

Kerry thanked Katie for the gift (Credit: Instagram)

What did Kerry say to Katie in her post?

Earlier, Kerry said on her own Instagram feed: “Aw thanks @katieprice for the bath bombs,” followed by another red-heart emoji.

With more freebie bath products showcased by Kerry in subsequent posts, we wonder what Katie’s idea could be.

Will the pair get together to produce their own range of bathroom products, or is there something else Katie has in mind for the pair?

Watch this space…

How did Katie Price celebrate her birthday?

Over the weekend, Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods paid his own birthday tribute to the woman he’s set to marry.

He said: “Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancé @katieprice.

“From the moment you came in my life it changed and I knew you was my forever girl. I completely love you.”

Katie also shared some snippets from her family celebration.

With kids Bunny and Jett by her side, her IG video saw her open an enormous Gucci box and receive a Swarovski bag.

In among all the presents were plenty of cakes and chocolate, including a frog cake.

The cake was given to her by son Harvey, and Katie showed the 18 year old his present via FaceTime.