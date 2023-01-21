The latest Katie Price news has seen the model hint that she could be pregnant again.

The former glamour girl appeared on GB News on Friday (January 20) and shared that she recently has fought her way back from “rock bottom” and has plans for a TV comeback.

However, amidst her career plans, Katie also hinted at adding to her brood.

Katie Price appeared on GB News yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Star drops hint she could be pregnant

She told GB News: “I would love more kids, actually.”

Fuelling pregnancy rumours, Katie then teased: “You need to look out for Channel 4 because there’s a surprise coming this year.”

She’s already mum to five kids – Harvey, Juniper, Princess, Jett and Bunny – and has been open about her desire to add to her brood.

Therapy admission

Katie went on to share that she’s been having therapy to help her deal with some of her biggest personal struggles.

“But do you know what the best thing I do now is? I have therapy every week. I wish I’d had it years ago,” she explained.

The TV star said that by getting help she’s now able to control her temper more on social media.

“I know what my triggers are now, like on Instagram and stuff you’ll notice I don’t really attack anyone or do anything any more because where’s it going to get me? It doesn’t get you anywhere.

“So, now, even if I receive a text from someone and I want to go on and have a go, I’ll think about it, and then I just don’t bother. And it has helped a lot.”

She added: “I’ve had a lot of trauma. Ex-husbands have been traumatic, I broke my feet, my mum is ill, there’s just quite a lot of things.

‘I’ve had kidnap threats, ransom demands, it has just all happened. My therapist actually said to me he’s never met someone who’s had so many actual real trauma events happen in their life as me.

“Sometimes one person might have one bit of trauma and they’re affected, I’ve had loads,” added Katie.

Katie hinted at having a big baby surprise (Credit: GB News)

Katie’s plans for more surgery

Meanwhile, it was claimed recently that Katie wants the biggest boobs in Britain.

Speaking to The Sun about Katie’s boob job, a source said: “She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.”

