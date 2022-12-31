Katie Price hits back after documentary on her ‘rise and fall’ as Harvey also defends his mum

Katie Price has hit back after a new documentary about her was aired on Channel 5 last night (December 30).

Mum-of-five Katie has had a dramatic 2022.

From court appearances to her turbulent relationship with ex-fiancé Carl Woods, she’s had more than her fair share of setbacks.

Katie Price and Harvey at the National Television Awards (Credit: Splash News)

But despite her rocky year, Katie insists she is in “a really good place”. She took to her Instagram Stories to put the record straight.

Katie Price documentary

Speaking about the documentary, Shameless: The Rise and Fall of Katie Price, the 44-year-old said she’d had no involvement with it.

With son Harvey resting on her, she said: “Hey everyone. Apparently, there is a documentary on me tonight. I think it’s just started, called Shameless: The Rise and Fall of me.

Katie hit back at documentary makers (Credit: Instagram Stories/Katie Price)

“I just wanted you to know that I’ve had nothing to do with it.

“The people involved who were supposed to be my ‘friends’, are not my friends and don’t know anything about me either.

“I suppose they are going to get old interviews, archives of things, copy and paste, put things together, but I just want you to know that a lot of us go up and then down and I am on my way up.

“I’m not falling at all and I’m in a really good place.”

Katie insists she’s “happier than ever”

Over the video on Instagram, Katie also added a lengthy caption: “The funny thing is I’m happier than ever, my kids are happy and I have great friends and family around me. I certainly am not falling. This is a reminder to be kind.

“I think the media forget I have created an amazing life for my family from the age of 17 which I bet many others haven’t had.

Harvey also had his say after Katie asked him what he would like to tell people being ‘nasty’ about her. He made an expletive comment that put the haters straight.

Katie recently took part in a Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma and Me. In it, she spoke in depth about the low points of her life. She explained that therapy has helped her mental health.

She continued: “I have travelled the world, worked hard and just because I am in the public eye I am used to make TV like this which I am nothing to do with.

“Therapy is the best thing I can recommend to anyone who is struggling,” she added. “I admit I have had my ups and downs, relationship problems etc. but I am still here, strong and ready for 2023.”

