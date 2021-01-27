Katie Price: Harvey and Me won praise from fans and viewers alike for its honest portrayal of disability.

The documentary shed light on mum-of-five Katie, 42, and her 18-year-old son Harvey’s conditions and what it was like to care for him.

Now veteran TV presenter Richard Madeley, 64, has joined the chorus of those who want to see Katie rewarded for her work.

Katie and Harvey won praise from viewers (Credit: BBC)

What was Katie Price: Harvey and Me all about?

The documentary, shown on BBC One, won universal praise from viewers.

Harvey is on the autistic spectrum, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

And it was these disabilities that the programme showed and Katie’s quest to find him a suitable residential home.

One viewer tweeted: “Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum.

“Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end.”

What did Richard Madeley say?

The former This Morning presenter, 64, took to Twitter to praise Katie.

He tweeted: “We just watched the Katie Price BBC doco.

“That woman should be in the next New Year’s Honours list for services to motherhood.

That woman should be in the next New Year’s Honours list for services to motherhood.

“What a testament to the sheer unselfish power of maternal love.

“Utterly blown away by her.”

Richard and wife Judy (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did Katie respond?

Katie immediately responded to Richard’s kind words, thanking him.

“Thanks so much for your support Richard glad you enjoyed the show,” she wrote.

Another viewer responded to Richard’s tweet by saying: “Not a fan of Katie’s until now.

“What a great way to stick a middle finger up to all those haters.

“Sadly there are a lot of mothers out there that don’t get this recognition. I was a single mum of four boys it was bloody hard but kids don’t come with instructions well done to all.”

