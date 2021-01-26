Katie Price proved in her new BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, that she’s an incredible mother.

The star is often subjected to abuse from vile trolls over her parenting, but I think it’s time people gave her a break.

I was really moved by Katie and Harvey’s documentary last night as it showed just how amazing she is with her son.

Katie is a great mum (Credit: BBC)

Harvey is on the autistic spectrum, is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The documentary showed Katie searching for the best possible residential college for Harvey which can help his complex needs.

Read more: Katie Price: Harvey and Me: Star praised as ‘phenomenal’ mum after emotional documentary

But away from finding a college, the programme really showed Katie and Harvey’s touching bond.

Katie has put all her effort into looking after Harvey, dealing with the trolls who attack him and helping him reaching his full potential.

Katie shares a close bond with Harvey (Credit: BBC)

I often see horrible comments from trolls and strangers who target Katie for being nothing else but a good mother.

But if you watch last night’s show, you’ll see how much time she puts into caring for Harvey.

One moment in the doc saw Harvey having an anxiety attack after being startled by a loud noise.

But Katie managed to calm him down, telling him: “Count to 10. It’s alright Harv, chill out. We’ll go somewhere else now. He hates the doors banging.”

Katie also opened up about her worries about leaving Harvey at a residential college.

Katie does everything she can for Harvey (Credit: BBC)

A lot of people have slated Katie for putting her son into a residential college but she’s doing what’s best for him.

The star has already explained that making that decision for her son will give him the chance to be an adult, get independent life skills and not have to rely on her all the time.

Read more: Katie Price: Harvey and Me, BBC One: Is Prader-Willi syndrome life-limiting?

She also insisted she would never put Harvey into care and never has.

I personally think Katie has made a huge and brave decision that is in the best interest for Harvey.

And for that, I think she deserves all the praise she can get.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.