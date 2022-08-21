Katie Piper issues statement to fans after returning to work following emergency surgery

Presenter Katie Piper fronted her ITV show today (Sunday August 21) and has thanked fans for their support.

Katie was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery last weekend and today’s episode of Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show was her first day back filming since the operation.

She reached out to her followers on Twitter to say how they’d ‘kept her going’ throughout the week.

I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone that follows me for the incredible outpouring of love and support following my emergency eye operation. This was my first day back after the op and reading your messages throughout the week really kept me going 💛 love you guys 💕 pic.twitter.com/YiS1R6Z2so — Katie Piper OBE (@KatiePiper_) August 21, 2022

Katie Piper issues statement

She wrote: “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone that follows me for the incredible outpouring of love and support following my emergency eye operation.

“This was my first day back after the op and reading your messages throughout the week really kept me going. Love you guys.”

Katie’s 305k followers were quick to respond, hailing her “an inspiration”.

“Look absolutely stunning… keep going Katie, you’re an inspiration,” said one.

Another agreed: “Well done Katie. You are an inspiration to us all and looking lovely as ever.”

“I really want you to know how much I enjoyed your show this morning. Can’t believe you presented a live show so soon after an op. Lots of love to you,” gushed a third.

“You are an inspiring individual. You deserve all the support and good wishes,” said someone else.

DJ Fat Tony and Ollie Locke joined Katie on her show (Credit: ITV)

On her show today Katie was joined by DJ Fat Tony and Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke.

Also today, Katie stood in for Michael Ball on his BBC Radio 2 show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Why did Katie Piper have surgery?

The Loose Women star, 38, underwent surgery last Sunday (August 14) after her eye had perforated causing a black hole.

She shared an update with fans later in the week and explained what had happened. In the first snap Katie took a selfie while sporting a mask and bandaged eye.

She then stood next to the doctor who treated her in the second photo.

Her caption read: “On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again.

“But by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work.”

Katie looked stunning in green today (Credit: ITV)

Katie explained that by Sunday the pain got so bad that she had to contact her eye specialist. They then realised her eye had perforated.

Thankfully, the doctor was able to operate on her quickly.

Read more: Katie Piper rushed for emergency operation with ‘extreme’ eye pain

In 2008, Katie – who was 24-years-old at the time – was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend.

She received injuries to her face, arms, hands and chest. One eye was also blinded.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think about this story.