Katie Piper issues health update following ’emergency transplant’ surgery

Katie Piper has issued a health update after extreme eye pain led her to have an emergency transplant.

The Loose Women star, 38, underwent surgery on Sunday (August 14) after her eye had perforated causing a black hole.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katie let her one million followers know that she was happy to be back at work.

She said: “So it’s my first day back at work since my emergency transplant. Super excited. About to film my breakfast show so Toby’s been in and done all my glam.

“I haven’t had makeup since before being in hospital.”

Katie Piper eye update

She added: “I’ve had to leave my eye totally untouched. So no lashes, no eye makeup because I’m still prone to infections and obviously I don’t want to get a hemorrhage or anything.

“So yeah not my usual look but I’m feeling good, I’m feeling confident and I’m so happy to be back at work.”

Thanking everyone for their support, Katie then said: “Guys, thank you so much for all the messages. I literally came out of the operating room to turn my phone on and so many lovely messages from all you guys.

“I really really appreciate it and never take it for granted.”

Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, Katie shared two snaps of herself after the operation.

Katie’s eye had perforated

In the first snap Katie took a selfie while sporting a mask and bandaged eye.

She then stood next to the doctor who treated her in the second photo.

Her caption read: “On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again.

“But by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work.”

Katie explained that by Sunday the pain got so bad that she had to contact her eye specialist. They then realised her eye had perforated.

Thankfully, the doctor was able to operate on her quickly.

In 2008, Katie – who was 24-years-old at the time – was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend.

She received injuries to her face, arms, hands and chest. One eye was also blinded.

