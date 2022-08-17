Katie Piper has revealed she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after experiencing ‘extreme pain’ in her eye.

The 38-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday after a black spot became visible in her eye. She later learned her eye had perforated and the black spot was a hole.

On Instagram, she shared two photo of herself after the operation. One showed Katie wearing a patch over her eye post-surgery. The second presented a photo of Katie standing next to her doctor in hospital.

Katie Piper found a black spot in her eye on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

The post explained how Katie’s husband was the first to notice the black dot in her eye.

It read: “Emergency operation for me! On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries.

“I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work. By Sunday night I felt nausea and in extreme pain.”

The Loose Women panellist had got in touch with her eye specialists who confirmed the black circle was in fact a hole.

Katie added: “This had always been a fear that it would happen.

“Yesterday Sheraz Daya sourced tissue for me and operated on me. I cannot thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise but also how kind and caring they all are.

“There may be some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team Sheraz Dava and Centre for Sight UK. You are the best!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Under the post, fans and friends shared their love for Katie.

Singer Alexandra Burke commented: “Sending you love darling and positive healing energy.”

The boxer, Nicola Adams, said: “Sending positive vibes,” followed by two read hearts.

Strictly Come Dancing professional, Gorka Marquez, commented: “Sending you all the love.”

The acid attack caused Katie to go blind in one eye (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie’s acid attack

In 2008, Katie suffered devastating injuries to her face, chest, arms and hands, and was blinded in one eye, following an acid attack organised by her ex-boyfriend.

She was only 24-years-old when the attack took place. Katie continues to have ongoing medical issues due to the incident.

On Tuesday, during an interview on Loose Women, Katie shared her ‘Life Before Loose’ story, explaining how the acid attack had changed her life.

Read more: What happened to the man who attacked Katie Piper and why did he do it?

Katie said: “When I look back on it and reflect, it does feel like two separate lives. I’m 38, but I sort of feel in my 70s or 80s.

“Because what’s happened to me, condensed in such a short period, doesn’t happen to some people in their whole lifetime.

“In some ways you can take that as a positive – life experiences enrich us, they build our character and we can go onto use that in our future, but in other ways it was a lot. It took its toll on me mentally and physically. Some of the physical changes are still ongoing in my medical journey.”

