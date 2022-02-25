Kate Garraway says Ben Shephard ‘feared for her sanity’ over husband Derek’s treatment

Ben Shephard feared for Kate Garraway‘s sanity when she told him of her plans to fly her husband Derek Draper to Mexico for treatment.

Kate’s shock admission came during an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning this week.

Kate Garraway documentary on husband Derek

Derek is currently recovering at home (Credit: ITV)

In March 2020, Kate’s husband, Derek, contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised.

He was placed in an induced coma, however, the virus severely damaged his body. He remained in hospital for over a year and eventually went home in April of 2021.

However, he now requires 24-hour care and is wheelchair-bound. He is having to learn to move and walk again, and whether or not he will ever fully recover is unknown.

Read more: GMB today: Viewers left in tears as fearless British-Ukrainian student vows to stay in Kyiv to help defend Ukraine

Derek’s health ordeal has been the subject of two documentaries fronted by his wife, Kate over the last couple of years.

The most recent documentary, Caring for Derek, aired earlier this week. In it, Kate spoke about how she planned to fly Derek to Mexico for treatment in the hope that it will help.

However, not everyone was as convinced as Kate that it was going to be a good idea.

Kate Garraway worries about husband Derek’s future

Kate is worried about the future with Derek (Credit: ITV)

During her interview with This Morning, Kate admitted her worries for the future with Derek.

“That came at a really low point when I thought, ‘Oh god, this is not sustainable’. The system … I mean, I don’t believe that we can have 24-hour care forever, you know,” she said.

“There’s a point where money runs out and I was thinking, ‘This isn’t sustainable, there isn’t the structure there to help long-term, what are we actually going to do?”

Kate then said that she was told about a doctor in Mexico who could possibly try and help her husband.

“[He] offered us the chance to be a kind of test case,” she said.

“But [Derek] can sustain sitting in a wheelchair for maybe 20 minutes before he flags, so the thought of going 5,000 miles seemed properly bonkers.

“I think Ben Shephard was a little bit concerned about my sanity,” she revealed.

What did Kate say about Ben’s reaction?

Ben was worried for Kate’s sanity (Credit: ITV)

However, when Kate explained that the trip to Mexico might give Derek some hope of recovery, Ben started to come round.

“But he [Ben] then got it,” she said.

“We sort of worked hard and funnily enough, I sort of thought that at the end of the journey, if nothing else comes from this, the fact that he’s done this, I can already see has said something to himself about the possibility of hope,” she said.

Read more: Kate Garraway shares update on Derek as she fears over his 24-hour care

Derek is set to return to Mexico next month for more treatment.

Following Derek’s trip to Mexico, Kate has said that it’s “hard to say how the treatment went so far”. She said this is because it’s so early in the programme.

Because of this, she says that Derek isn’t “out of the woods yet”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.