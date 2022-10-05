Kate Garraway ‘left dumbfounded after discovery of mega famous and much-loved ancestor’

In latest Kate Garraway news, the Good Morning Britain presenter was reportedly left astonished as she probed her family history.

It seems Kate, 55, learns she has a much-loved author among her ancestors in an upcoming episode of ITV’s DNA Journey.

And she also discovers another of her forebears was linked to the inspiration for another fictional hero. And that character has gone on to be the star of one of cinema’s most well known franchises, too.

Alison Hammond stars alongside Kate in the new instalment of the celebrity genealogy quest as they travel across Bristol, London and Jamaica to find out how their families got them to where they are.

TV presenter Kate Garraway is left shocked by what she finds out on DNA Journey (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Kate Garraway news

According to The Sun, Kate discovers she has family links to two different Bonds.

The first is Paddington Bear author and creator Michael Bond, whose books featuring the bear were published across 59 years.

He passed away in 2017 aged 91.

However, DNA Journey shows Kate meeting his daughter Karen as the TV fave meets her cousins for the first time in London.

The second Bond link concerns James Bond, the spy creation of author Ian Fleming.

But on this occasion, Kate is not linked to the author – but 007 himself!

And that’s because, as the show follows Kate and Alison to Jamaica, she has an ancestor who was part of the elite T-Force unit.

The World War Two operatives were charged with recovering German scientific and industrial technology before it was looted or destroyed.

Additionally, it is thought the unit was the inspiration for James Bond!

Author Michael Bond with a statue of his famous creation at Paddington station in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate’s reaction

A show insider reportedly told the tabloid that Kate was astonished to learn so many new details about her family’s past.

They said: “Kate was dumbfounded.

“She never expected the show would come up with so many revelations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond on DNA Journey

Meanwhile, Alison also learned new information during their time in Jamaica, where her late mum was born.

The This Morning star learned her three-times great-grandad, who helped improve people’s rights, made a personal sacrifice.

A show preview said: “For Alison, visiting Jamaica, the homeland of her recently deceased mum, is an incredibly emotional and moving journey.

“One that brings her closer to her mum as she finds out the most jaw-dropping of maternal histories.”

Furthermore, it continues: “She learns that her great great great grandfather, not only campaigned for the rights of free people of colour; he was instrumental in gaining their freedoms by attracting attention at the highest level – in the House of Commons – at great personal sacrifice.”

ED! has approached representatives for Kate and Alison for comment.

DNA Journey airs on ITV on Thursday October 6 at 9pm.

