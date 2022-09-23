GMB host Ed Balls slated as he asks probing question about Kate Garraway’s sex life

GMB host Ed Balls asked a pretty probing question about Kate Garraway‘s sex life on the show today (September 23).

The comment came during a debate about slapping a sex ban on meat-eating men.

It was sparked by a comment from PETA that women should start a “sex strike to save the world”.

Ed Balls asked a particularly probing question to Kate Garraway today on GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Sex ban debate turns personal

The debate started after PETA’s Daniel Cox said women should slap their partners on a sex ban in a bid to save the planet.

His reasoning appears to be linked to the idea that men love barbecuing.

“Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate,” he said, after saying men have to “prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow species through their consumption of meat”.

He added that a tax on meat should be introduced.

Or offered another solution.

“A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context,” he said.

On Good Morning Britain today, Ed and Kate led the debate.

Kate asked: “Should men choose between sex or sausages?”

However, it wasn’t long before Ed turned the tables on his co-presenter.

Kate, of course, cares for her husband Derek Draper following his COVID-19 battle.

Kate Garraway is married to Derek Draper (Credit: YouTube)

GMB host Ed Balls asks personal question

Turning to Kate, Ed asked: “What’s your experience? In that dilemma, how would you place yourself?”

Kate appeared to splutter slightly before answer.

“I mean, when I look back at my dusty romantic history, I feel like if I’d said to somebody: ‘No, unless you stop eating meat,’ they’d prefer to have the steak,” Kate laughed, taking it in good humour.

She added: “I don’t think it would be much leverage for the planet.”

Ed also joked that “one size doesn’t fit all” and “going the whole hog might not be the right metaphor to use here”.

GMB viewers react to Ed’s comment

However, not everyone took it in quite the same way as Kate, with Ed coming under fire for what was viewed to be by some as an inappropriate question.

“As usual @edballs embarrassed himself by making the topic all about him and desperately trying to be a comedian,” tweeted one.

“Worse still, he directly asked Kate about her experience! It’s cringe-worthy!”

The segment came under fire from the majority of viewers at home.

“I am disgusted this is on when my children are eating breakfast! What a load of nonsense,” said one viewer.

Another commented: “Is this really journalism? I think I am becoming a part of the let’s switch off #GMB crowd.

“I can’t really believe what I was watching when I turned on the TV,” another added.

