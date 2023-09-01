Kate Garraway has revealed a traumatic moment when husband Derek Draper “couldn’t get into the country” following treatment abroad.

The Good Morning Britain co-host shared her and Derek’s travel experience during a discussion with Manchester Arena bombing survivor Martin Hibbert.

Martin and his daughter Eve, from Lancashire, both sustained life-changing injuries during the 2017 atrocity. Eve, 14 at the time, suffered a severe shrapnel wound to the head.

Her father was wounded 22 times, including one which severed Martin’s spinal cord. He has been left paralysed from the waist down.

Speaking about his experiences with how wheelchair users are overlooked in everyday life, Kate agreed that – even when best intentions may be made – public provision and consideration can be lacking.

Kate Garraway speaks about travelling with husband Derek Draper

Presenter Kate, 56, related difficulties COVID-stricken Derek endured as they returned to the UK from the US.

An emotional Kate explained during an episode of GMB this week that an airport issue caused them problems. She told how disabled access and facilities had been upgraded at London’s Heathrow. But the passport scanner, which was widened to accommodate wheelchairs, proved a challenge.

She said: “Travelling back from the US after some treatment, Heathrow was celebrating that they’d put in some new equipment. Before that, you couldn’t get a wheelchair through. They’d put one in, at vast expense.”

‘We couldn’t get him into the country’

Kate continued: “Disability has a wide range. Derek hasn’t got the cognition you’ve [indicating Martin] got or the strength you’ve got in your upper body.

“We realised we couldn’t get him into the country.”

“He went forward [in the machine], the door locked, but the disabled person has to free it. You’re not allowed – because of the border – to do it yourself.

“So he was stuck – in No Man’s Land, literally between two borders for about an hour or so.”

