GMB viewers fume over Kate Garraway’s behaviour towards Martin Lewis on air

Kate Garraway caused GMB viewers to complain this morning (March 16) as Martin Lewis appeared on the show to discuss the Chancellor’s 2023 Budget.

The Good Morning Britain presenter caused a stir as Martin Lewis explained the 2023 Spring Budget and celebrated the success of his Energy Price Guarantee campaign.

But viewers were fuming at Kate over her behaviour towards Martin.

GMB viewers were angry with Kate Garraway this morning (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway ‘interrupts’ Martin Lewis on GMB

GMB viewers were fuming at Kate as they complained she kept “interrupting” Martin during his appearance on the show.

In one moment during his appearance on the show, Martin began to explain the fiscal drag – which would cause people to pay more tax if tax thresholds aren’t increased.

Martin said: “Going onto your question…”

Kate replied: “I mean that’s part of my question really, what’s left to do?”

But Martin tried to speak in between the sentences, leading to an awkward moment where Kate said: “Carry on – go for it, Martin!”

Martin went on to explain the budget to Kate and Ben Shephard, but Kate’s interruptions left some GMB viewers fuming.

Many viewers complained that Martin Lewis was ‘interrupted’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at Kate’s behaviour towards Martin Lewis

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter with their complaints about Kate’s behaviour towards Martin.

One viewer wrote: “I wished Kate wouldn’t keep interrupting what Martin is trying to explain. Silence please and thank you.”

Another viewer added: “Wish Kate would shut up and stop interrupting.”

Let Martin Lewis speak!

Someone else ranted: “Shut up Kate! Long-winded and unnecessary questions… just let Martin Lewis speak.”

A fourth viewer complained: “Tell Kate to shut up and let Martin Lewis speak!”

A fifth viewer agreed: “Why does Kate Garraway insist on constantly having to talk over people?”

Others were busy praising Martin for his wise words, once again.

One said: “A big thank you for your relentless hard work and for giving a lifeline to those struggling it makes a difference.”

Another wrote: “@MartinSLewis thank you. That’s all.”

